India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 1st Test Live On TV And Online?

IND vs SA, 1st Test: Shubman Gill-led Team India is set to face Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in a two-Test series, starting Friday. Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens will host the game.

India enter the contest fresh from a clean sweep over the West Indies, whereas the Proteas arrive after sharing honours 1-1 in their recent series against Pakistan.

Dhruv Jurel will keep his place in India's Test line-up even though Rishabh Pant reclaims the gloves on his return. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from the squad to make space for Pant, who missed the recent West Indies series owing to a fractured foot.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has all but confirmed that Dhruv Jurel will keep his place in the side, speaking to the media two days before the opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

"I don't think you can leave him out for this Test, is the short answer," ten Doeschate said.

Reigning world champions South Africa have failed to put up a real fight in their last seven Test matches in India. They have suffered heavy defeats in six of those encounters, with rain rescuing them from another likely loss in the remaining one.

Back in the 2015-16 series, a young Indian team dominated South Africa on turning tracks. When the teams met again in 2019-20, on far better batting wickets, the home side still crushed the visitors convincingly, with India’s pacers outperforming the spinners

South Africa arrives for the 2025-26 series with a largely familiar bowling line-up but one that carries far greater experience than before. Keshav Maharaj continues as their main spinner, with Simon Harmer having been part of the 2015-16 squad and Senuran Muthusamy featuring in the 2019-20 Tests. Kagiso Rabada remains the spearhead of their pace attack.