India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 1st T20I On TV And Online?

India will face South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. The IND vs SA match will be played at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday admitted that the heart-breaking World Cup final defeat is a tough one to move on from, but the Indian captain termed the recent T20 series win over Australia as a big boost for the team ahead of the South Africa tour.

India had beaten Australia 4-1 in the five-match series at home prior to their departure to South Africa.

“The World Cup defeat was a disappointment, and it is tough to move on from it. But the series win against Australia was a big boost even though it came in a different format,” said Suryakumar in Durban on the eve of the first T20 against South Africa.

Suryakumar, who is captaining the side in the absence of injured Hardik Pandya, was delighted with India’s performance against the Aussies and exhorted the team to play “fearless cricket” against the Proteas in the upcoming three-match T20 series.

Suryakumar did not give a peep into India’s combination for the tour opener, but said they have zeroed in on it internally.

“We have the combination in mind. We know who are going to open tomorrow, and perhaps, will take a final call after the practice session today. Yes, we have enough sixth bowler options in this side to bank upon,” he said.

Suryakumar backed his fledgling squad to show character in the face of a daunting opposition.

"The guys whom I am watching right now in the T20s are very expressive, very fearless. I have that attitude. They aren't afraid of failure. Whatever happens if they do good or if they don't get runs on that given day, their attitude remains the same. I think that balance is really important and I have just told them just enjoy this format, just be yourself," said Suryakumar.

India will have a mere six more T20Is ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, but Suryakumar downplayed the minimal number factor.

"There are only limited T20s before the T20 WC. But then we play 14 league games in the IPL and players have already played a lot of games and they have a lot of experience under their belt. So, I don't think there'll be an issue when selecting the squad (for WC) because everyone knows their role really well," he explained.