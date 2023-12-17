India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 1st ODI On TV And Online?

With a clutch of new-gen stars lining up to make their presence felt, India’s journey into their ODI future will hit its first stop during the opening match against South Africa on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have built lofty castles in white ball formats over the last decade and a half, but now they are in the evening of their careers, and the younger Indian names will perforce need to carry forward their legacy.

None then will be in more focus than KL Rahul, who will lead India in this three-match series.

KL Rahul is also not chucking the big gloves away in ODIs anytime soon and made it clear that he wouldn't mind standing behind the stumps when the 'Boxing Day' Test against South Africa comes calling in just over a week.

The stylish right-hander also gave enough hints that Rinku Singh is all set to be rewarded with an ODI debut after displaying impressive technique, sound temperament and commendable game awareness in the T20 series.

Asked whether he will keep wickets in the ODI series starting on Sunday, Rahul answered in the affirmative. "Yes, I will I be keeping wickets and batting in the middle-order and after that I would be happy to keep wickets in Test matches," Rahul told mediapersons during the pre-series interaction.

He also hinted that Sanju Samson, for the time being, is being looked at as a potential No. 5 specialist batter.

Another two players to look out for in the ODI series are Rajat Patidar, who has been churning out runs in domestic cricket for a few years now and Bhardwaj Sai Sudarshan, who had a reasonable run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu.

In the bowling department, India will not have the three pacers who shored up their bowling in the recent ODI World Cup -- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

While Bumrah and Siraj will feature in the Test series, Shami has been ruled out of the tour after the BCCI medical team did not give him fitness clearance.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar was also withdrawn from the ODI squad on Friday.

"Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency. The Men's Selection Committee has named (pacer) Akash Deep as his replacement," the BCCI said in a statement.

In the absence of the senior pros, the onus is squarely on the shoulders of bowlers such as Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh to marshal India’s pace department and they will have to show more consistency despite producing a fine effort in the final T20I against South Africa.

In the spin bowling department, there are plenty of options available for the team management: Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar.