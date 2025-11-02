India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live On TV And Online?
IND Women vs SA Women Final 2025: India will be making their third appearance in a Women’s ODI World Cup final.
IND W vs SA-W Final Live Streaming: India will face South Africa in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on Sunday. The India women vs South Africa women match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai from 3 p.m. onwards.
Indian women's cricket stands on the brink of a watershed moment, reminiscent of the men's historic 1983 triumph, with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side determined to end its ICC trophy drought when it faces a formidable South Africa.
The 13th edition of the World Cup is guaranteed to crown a new champion — between third-time finalists India and first-time finalists South Africa — both riding on the back of remarkable campaigns.
A title triumph could trigger an unprecedented surge of interest in women's cricket in India, inspiring a new generation of young girls to take up the sport — perhaps even more than the advent of the Women’s Premier League did three seasons ago.
But the hosts will need to quickly move past their emotionally draining semifinal win here three nights ago — one that might have already earned them the "favourites" tag.
After a stuttering start that saw them lose three matches on the trot, India revived their home campaign with compelling wins over former champions New Zealand and Australia, rediscovering their spark when it mattered most.
Semifinals can often drain teams emotionally, and India will have to regroup quickly after that high-voltage chase. Their new anchor at No. 3, Jemimah Rodrigues, has emerged as a force to reckon with, but her heroics have now raised expectations that mirror those faced by India’s male stars.
South Africa, meanwhile, will not mind the "underdog" tag. They’ve shown remarkable resilience through the tournament — from being bowled out for 69 against England in Guwahati to later thrashing the same opponent at the same venue, and recovering from a 97 all-out against Australia in Indore.
For a nation that has weathered its share of cricketing turbulence, this South African side has scripted an inspiring turnaround — reaching a fifth successive ICC final across genders and age groups.
Ultimately, the contest will come down to which team handles the pressure better. For Harmanpreet Kaur, it could be the final opportunity to etch her name in history as the first Indian woman to lift an ODI World Cup as captain.
'Know How It Feels To Lose...': Harmanpreet Before WC Final
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday said her team has endured the pain of losing on several occasions in the past but is now ready to experience the joy of winning a global title.
"We know how it feels to lose. But we are looking forward to how it feels to win. Hopefully, tomorrow is a special day for us, we have done a lot of hard work, and it's only about getting everything (done) tomorrow for the team," Harmanpreet told reporters on the eve of the final.
"We have been talking about that whenever we have enjoyed and given our best, we always get positive results. It's a proud moment for me and the entire team, and I'm sure the entire country must be also very proud the way we have played the last two games," she said.
IND vs SA Live Telecast: Where To Watch India Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's Cricket Team Live
Cricket fans can watch the India vs South Africa Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final on the Star Sports Network channels.
India vs South Africa Live Streaming Details
The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match between India and South Africa will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
IND-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup 2025: India's Playing XI (Likely)
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani and Renuka Singh.
IND-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa's Playing XI (Likely)
Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
