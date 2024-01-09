India vs South Africa: ICC Rates Cape Town Pitch 'Unsatisfactory' After Shortest-Ever Completed Test Match

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday rated the Newlands pitch 'Unsatisfactory' after the low-scoring India vs South Africa Test match.

Only 642 balls were bowled in total in the shortest-ever completed Test match that India won by seven wickets. The decision has been made under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

ICC Match Referee Chris Broad submitted his report, which expressed the concerns of the match officials, and following the assessment, the Newlands pitch in Cape Town was deemed "unsatisfactory", the global cricket body said.

“The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on," Broad was quoted as saying by the ICC.