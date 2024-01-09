India vs South Africa: ICC Rates Cape Town Pitch 'Unsatisfactory' After Shortest-Ever Completed Test Match
Last week, Rohit Sharma urged the ICC match referees to take a more “neutral” approach on rating pitches outside the Indian sub-continent after leading his team to victory on a bouncy Newlands track.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday rated the Newlands pitch 'Unsatisfactory' after the low-scoring India vs South Africa Test match.
Only 642 balls were bowled in total in the shortest-ever completed Test match that India won by seven wickets. The decision has been made under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.
ICC Match Referee Chris Broad submitted his report, which expressed the concerns of the match officials, and following the assessment, the Newlands pitch in Cape Town was deemed "unsatisfactory", the global cricket body said.
“The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on," Broad was quoted as saying by the ICC.
"The ball bounced quickly and sometimes alarmingly throughout the match, making it difficult to play shots. Several batters were hit on the gloves and many wickets also fell due to the awkward bounce,” he added.
The performance of pitches and outfields are rated as follows:
Very Good, Good, Average, Below Average, Poor, Unfit.
Rohit Slams Double Standards Of ICC Match Referees In Rating Pitches
For Indian captain, who carried a bright red swelling on his right bicep after being hit by a mean bouncer, said, he is all for spicy tracks overseas but only if people don’t take a hypocritical approach when pitch starts offering turn from first hour on day one.
“We all saw what happened in this Test and how the pitch played. I honestly don’t mind playing on pitches like these. As long as everyone keeps their mouth shut when they come to India.
'Yes, it is dangerous, it is challenging. When they come to India, it’s challenging as well,” Rohit’s reply to a PTI query was as attacking as his batting.
(With PTI inputs)