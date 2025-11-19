India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Where To Watch Live?
IND vs SA Test Series 2025: The upcoming Test in Guwahati will be crucial for India, as they need a victory to level the series 1-1.
IND vs SA, 2nd Test: India will aim to recover from their unexpected defeat in the first Test and keep their series hopes alive as they take on South Africa in the decisive second and final match. The match is scheduled to start on Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.
Led by Temba Bavuma, South Africa delivered a stunning performance to secure a 30-run victory against India, defending a modest target of 124 by bowling the hosts out for just 93. Simon Harmer was outstanding with the ball, claiming eight wickets across the match and earning the Player of the Match award for his impressive effort.
The upcoming Test in Guwahati will be crucial for India, as they need a victory to level the series 1-1. On the other hand, a win for the Proteas would mark an extraordinary series sweep on Indian soil.
India is currently fourth on the ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table, with a PCT of 54.17. South Africa is in second position with a PCT of 66.67.
ALSO READ
Australia vs England, Ashes 2025: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Full Squads And Live Streaming Details
Will Shubman Gill Play The 2nd Test?
There are also questions on Shubman Gill's availabilty for the second Test match. Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day.
The BCCI on Wednesday said that Shubman Gill has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on Nov. 19.
"He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," the BCCI said.
Nitish Kumar Reddy is back with the Indian side, leaving the selectors with three possible choices to replace Gill if he's ruled out: B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal as the specialist batters, and Reddy as a seam-bowling allrounder.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Date
The India vs South Africa 2nd Test will start on Saturday, Nov. 22.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Time
The India vs South Africa 2nd Test will start at 9:00 a.m. IST.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Venue
The India vs South Africa 2nd Test will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Live Telecast
The India vs South Africa 2nd Test will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Squads
India: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.