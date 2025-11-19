India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Where To Watch Live?

IND vs SA, 2nd Test: India will aim to recover from their unexpected defeat in the first Test and keep their series hopes alive as they take on South Africa in the decisive second and final match. The match is scheduled to start on Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.

Led by Temba Bavuma, South Africa delivered a stunning performance to secure a 30-run victory against India, defending a modest target of 124 by bowling the hosts out for just 93. Simon Harmer was outstanding with the ball, claiming eight wickets across the match and earning the Player of the Match award for his impressive effort.

The upcoming Test in Guwahati will be crucial for India, as they need a victory to level the series 1-1. On the other hand, a win for the Proteas would mark an extraordinary series sweep on Indian soil.

India is currently fourth on the ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table, with a PCT of 54.17. South Africa is in second position with a PCT of 66.67.