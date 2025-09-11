India Vs Pakistan: 'Should Not Happen But...', Harbhajan Singh Shares View On Asia Cup Fixture
"I feel that until the relations improve, cricket games, business should not happen with Pakistan," Harbhajan Singh said.
Former cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh on Thursday expressed his reservations about the upcoming India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025. The match is scheduled to take place on Sept. 14 in Dubai.
Harbhajan was accompanied by his wife and actress Geeta Basra at an event in Mumbai.
Harbhajan said that cricket matches and business dealings with Pakistan should be put on hold until the relations between the two nations improve, but added that if the government thinks otherwise, "then it is okay".
VIDEO | When asked about upcoming India-Pakistan game in Asia Cup, former cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh (@harbhajan_singh) says, "India-Pakistan always come in limelight. Operation Sindoor happened. Everybody said there should not be cricket games, business with Pakistan.â¦ pic.twitter.com/OorDUnVjGw— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2025
"India-Pakistan always come in the limelight. Operation Sindoor happened. Everybody said there should not be cricket games, business with Pakistan. We did not play the Legends game. It is about own approach, understanding. I feel that until the relations improve, cricket games, business should not happen with Pakistan. However, if the government thinks otherwise, then it is okay, but the situation should improve between India and Pakistan."
Harbhajan Singh's comments come after a similar controversy surrounding the World Championship of Legends, where the India Champions pulled out of a match against Pakistan due to social media backlash.
The Indian government has not officially commented on the matter, but the BCCI has given the green light for the match to proceed.
India and Pakistan may possibly face each other three times in the Asia Cup, with the first match scheduled for Sept. 14 in Dubai. If both teams perform well, they could meet again in the Super 4s and potentially in the final.
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the Pahalgam attack, decimating terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir before the two nations agreed to end hostilities on May 10.