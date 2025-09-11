India Vs Pakistan: 'Should Not Happen But...', Harbhajan Singh Shares View On Asia Cup Fixture

Former cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh on Thursday expressed his reservations about the upcoming India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025. The match is scheduled to take place on Sept. 14 in Dubai.

Harbhajan was accompanied by his wife and actress Geeta Basra at an event in Mumbai.

Harbhajan said that cricket matches and business dealings with Pakistan should be put on hold until the relations between the two nations improve, but added that if the government thinks otherwise, "then it is okay".