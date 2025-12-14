India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch Mens U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match Live On TV And Online?

The ACC Mens U19 Asia Cup 2025 began on Friday with India taking on the UAE and Pakistan going head-to-head with Malaysia.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was at his imperious best while smashing a 171 off 95 balls, powering India to a mammoth 234-run win over hosts UAE.

The 14-year-old from Samastipur, Bihar, unleashed a stunning display of batting, hitting 14 sixes -- the most by any batter in a single innings in the U19 level -- en-route to his breathtaking innings.

Half-centuries from Vihaan Malhotra (69) and Aaron George (69) further bolstered India's charge as they piled up 433 for 6 in 50 overs. The 400-plus total is India's highest-ever in U19 ODIs and is the highest in the U-19 Asia Cup's history.

In reply, UAE were never in the contest despite fighting fifties from Prithvi Madhu (50) and Uddish Suri (78 not out), as they could only manage 199/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Pakistan, on the other side, defeated Malaysia by 297 runs.



The rivalry between India and Pakistan will be revived as the two teams play their second match of the tournament on Dec. 14 from 10:30 a.m. IST. The match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

The tournament is being played in the 50-over format and will help players prepare for the 2026 Under-19 World Cup, scheduled for January next year.

The eight participating sides have been split into two groups. Defending champions Bangladesh find themselves in Group B with Afghanistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, while Group A brings together India, UAE, Malaysia and Pakistan.