India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND-W vs PAK-W Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match Live?

India Women vs Pakistan Women: India will face Pakistan in the 6th match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday. The IND-W vs PAK-W match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 3 p.m. IST onwards.

After three Sundays of India-Pakistan men's Asia Cup matches, it's time for the women to take centre stage, though the record suggests little suspense about the outcome.

India and Pakistan have played 27 times in women's internationals across formats. India holds a commanding 24-3 advantage, with Pakistan's three wins coming only in T20 cricket.

In ODIs, India have a 100% record, winning all 11 matches between the two sides.

Both teams began their World Cup campaigns in contrasting fashion. Hosts India defeated Sri Lanka by 59 runs.

In contrast, Pakistan collapsed against Bangladesh, losing by seven wickets in a match where they struggled against both pace and spin.

India currently occupies the fourth spot after all teams have played a game each. The Women in Blue will eye the opportunity to boost their net run rate, which becomes crucial at the fag end of the tournament.