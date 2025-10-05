India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND-W vs PAK-W Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match Live?
IND vs PAK Women Live Streaming: After three Sundays of IND vs PAK men's Asia Cup matches, it's time for the women to take centre stage, though the record suggests little suspense about the outcome.
India Women vs Pakistan Women: India will face Pakistan in the 6th match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday. The IND-W vs PAK-W match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 3 p.m. IST onwards.
India and Pakistan have played 27 times in women's internationals across formats. India holds a commanding 24-3 advantage, with Pakistan's three wins coming only in T20 cricket.
In ODIs, India have a 100% record, winning all 11 matches between the two sides.
Both teams began their World Cup campaigns in contrasting fashion. Hosts India defeated Sri Lanka by 59 runs.
In contrast, Pakistan collapsed against Bangladesh, losing by seven wickets in a match where they struggled against both pace and spin.
India currently occupies the fourth spot after all teams have played a game each. The Women in Blue will eye the opportunity to boost their net run rate, which becomes crucial at the fag end of the tournament.
India Will Bring Their 'A' Game Against Pakistan: Bowling Coach
Bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi on Saturday said India will bring their "A game" against Pakistan, insisting that the team is not taking their neighbours lightly despite a dominant head-to-head record.
"The area of focus will be cricket. We want our girls to bring their A game on the day. We want them to take it just as a game because the World Cup is a long campaign," Salvi said on the eve of the clash.
"We have been telling the team to work on their strategies and plans, be clear with whatever you want to achieve, both as a group and individually," he added.
With bilateral cricket between the two nations suspended, India and Pakistan only meet at multi-nation events. Salvi stressed that preparation is never an issue.
Records Are Meant To Be Broken: Pakistan Skipper
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana believes her side has what it takes to defeat India in the Women's World Cup, saying that records are "meant to be broken" as the arch-rivals prepare to square off on Sunday.
"Firstly, whatever records exist between India and Pakistan, they are meant to be broken. It's not that Pakistan will never win against them," Sana said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.
"We believe in playing good cricket no matter who the opponent is. So we won't think about past history, we'll focus only on the day we play. I personally feel that Pakistan has the power to defeat any big team by playing well in any match. So, you can't judge yourself with just one match. Everyone's morale is high," she added.
IND vs PAK Live Telecast: Where To Watch India Women's National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Live
The 6th match of the ICC Women's World Cup between India vs Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming Details
Cricket fans in India can tune in to the JioHotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match.
IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup 2025: India's Playing XI (Probable)
Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur.
IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan's Playing XI (Probable)
Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (C), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.
(With PTI inputs)