India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Match Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs PAK Live Telecast?

IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes 2025: After the fiery scenes at the Asia Cup 2025, the much-spiced-up India-Pakistan rivalry will be back in action at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 on Friday, Nov. 7. The match will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

India will be led by former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal and Robin Uthappa are also part of the team.

Robin Uthappa replaces R. Ashwin in the Indian squad after the former India international was ruled out due to an injury. Uthappa captained India at the Hong Kong Sixes 2024.

The team will aim to better their past record, having won the prestigious Hong Kong Sixes title only once.

For Pakistan, skipper Abbas Afridi will step on the turf with Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, and Shahid Aziz.

The arch-rivals are part of Pool C, which also includes the associate side of Kuwait. While India and Pakistan will be firm favourites to secure the two qualifying spots for the quarterfinals, the fixture could well determine the top finisher in Pool C, who will earn a better chance to progress to the semifinals.

Pakistan defeated Kuwait by four wickets in the opening Pool C game earlier on Friday. Abbas Afridi scored an unbeaten 55 of 12 deliveries to take his team to victory.

Apart from the Pool C teams, hosts Hong Kong, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, UAE, and Afghanistan are also vying for glory at the 21st edition of the tournament.