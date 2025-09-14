Business NewsSportsIndia vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match On TV And Online?
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match On TV And Online?

IND vs PAK Live Streaming: India and Pakistan will face each other in the blockbuster match of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.

14 Sep 2025, 05:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming News
(Photo source: PTI)
IND vs PAK: India is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the sixth match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. The Group A encounter will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 8 p.m. IST onwards.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team defeated hosts UAE in their tournament opener by nine wickets, chasing down a target of 58 in just 4.3 overs. Pakistan won their first match against Oman by 93 runs on Friday.

Team India is the favourite to win against the Salman Ali Agha-led team in the match, which is strangely devoid of any hype despite border tensions that have only risen in the past few months.

There is no dearth of context in the contest with a T20 World Cup set to be played in India in four months' time. But for the first time in many years, a cricket match between India and Pakistan, that too scheduled on a Sunday, lacks the kind of high-pitched narrative that always comes with the territory.

There are batters like Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, a pacer like Jasprit Bumrah, spinners of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy's calibre in the Indian playing XI. The Indians look way more menacing on paper compared to Pakistan, who are trying to find their feet under new skipper Salman Ali Agha.

However, considering the fickle nature of the format, there is always the chance of an upset but against this Indian team, the probability remains low.

One of the most talented batters in Pakistan's line-up, opener Saim Ayub, middle-order willow-wielder Hasan Nawaz and the troika of spinners in Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeen and Mohammed Nawaz would love to prove a point in a new look team that dumped the philosophy of depending heavily on Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan.

'India Do Start As Favourites': Fielding Coach Ten Doeschate

Indian team fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Saturday termed India as favourites going into the game.

"Yeah, I think being totally honest, I would say India do start favourites tomorrow. We will be focused on the 120 balls with the bat and the 120 balls with the ball and the team that is more consistent over those 240 balls will be better," he said.

'We Are Good Enough To Beat Any Team': Pak Captain

If Pakistan execute their game plan and play good cricket, they can beat any team, including India in the Asia Cup, captain Salman Agha said after his side's 93-run win over Oman on Friday.

"We have been playing good cricket in the last 2-3 months and we just have to play good cricket. If we can execute our plans for a long enough period, we are good enough to beat any team," Agha said when asked if the emphatic win against Oman will give his side the momentum going into Sunday's marquee clash.

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Match Umpires

  • On-field Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Masudur Rahman

  • Third Umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen

  • Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Live Telecast Channel

The sixth match of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details 

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

IND vs PAK: India's Playing XI (Probable)

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (Wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

IND vs PAK: Pakistan's Playing XI (Probable)

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (Wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (C), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.

(With PTI inputs)

