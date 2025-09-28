India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final On TV And Online?
Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: India will face Pakistan for the third time in the tournament on Sunday. This is also the first-ever IND vs PAK final in Asia Cup history.
IND vs PAK Live Streaming: Team India will face Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. The IND vs PAK clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 8 p.m. IST onwards.
Winning isn't everything, but for 11 Indian cricketers, it would be the only thing on their minds when they take on an unpredictable Pakistan after a high-voltage build-up that has blurred the lines between on-field sport and off-field politics.
Over the years, this contest has never lacked in adrenaline, but seldom has it arrived with such a volatile backdrop, where cricket seems inseparably knotted with off-field tension, provocative gestures, and fines slapped on both camps.
Yet, beyond the noise, the cricket itself has been compelling, headlined by Abhishek Sharma's audacious 200-plus strike rate and Kuldeep Yadav's 13 wickets on return. Sadly, even these feats have often been overshadowed by flash-points and feuds.
On paper, though, India are unbeaten juggernauts in the tournament, Sri Lanka alone pushing them to a Super Over in six back-to-back wins overall.
Pakistan, by contrast, stumbled and staggered to the finale. But as their head coach, Mike Hesson wryly noted after beating Bangladesh: "The final is the only match that counts." In this fixture, pedigree counts for little.
Even India's own support staff echoed the sentiment. Bowling coach Morne Morkel, dispatched for pre-match duty, admitted that aesthetics don't matter anymore: "Winning it ugly is still winning."
Batting Concerns For Both India And Pakistan?
So far, it has been Abhishek Sharma laying down platforms in the Powerplay. What happens if he fails once? India's batting throughout the tournament in the back-10 hasn't been convincing at all and one doesn't know what is plan B if there is a top-order collapse.
If India leans too heavily on Abhishek, Pakistan's fragility is starker. Their batting, frankly, has bordered on abysmal. Except Sahibzada Farhan, who briefly unsettled Jasprit Bumrah, there has been no batter of substance.
Saim Ayub, touted as their equivalent of Abhishek, has endured a nightmarish campaign -- four ducks, almost tallying more wickets lost than runs scored at one stage.
Hussain Talat and Salman Ali Agha have floundered against India's spinners. Sunday could once again be decided by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy's guile.
Pakistan's slim hopes rest on their new-ball burst.
IND vs PAK Live Telecast: Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match
The final match of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND vs PAK Live Telecast Free
Viewers in India can watch the free live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on DD Sports.
India vs Pakistan â Asia Cup 2025 Final!ðªð»— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 28, 2025
For the first time in Asia Cup history, India faces arch rivals Pakistan in the final.
A clash of skill, spirit & pride.ð¥³
Catch all the action LIVE from 8 PM IST onwards on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).#IndvsPak #AsiaCup2025 #Cricketâ¦ pic.twitter.com/yPpIorHdYq
Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND vs PAK Live Streaming
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: India's Playing XI
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (Wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Pakistan's XI
Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (C), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (Wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
