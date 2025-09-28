India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final On TV And Online?

IND vs PAK Live Streaming: Team India will face Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. The IND vs PAK clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 8 p.m. IST onwards.

Winning isn't everything, but for 11 Indian cricketers, it would be the only thing on their minds when they take on an unpredictable Pakistan after a high-voltage build-up that has blurred the lines between on-field sport and off-field politics.

Over the years, this contest has never lacked in adrenaline, but seldom has it arrived with such a volatile backdrop, where cricket seems inseparably knotted with off-field tension, provocative gestures, and fines slapped on both camps.

Yet, beyond the noise, the cricket itself has been compelling, headlined by Abhishek Sharma's audacious 200-plus strike rate and Kuldeep Yadav's 13 wickets on return. Sadly, even these feats have often been overshadowed by flash-points and feuds.

On paper, though, India are unbeaten juggernauts in the tournament, Sri Lanka alone pushing them to a Super Over in six back-to-back wins overall.

Pakistan, by contrast, stumbled and staggered to the finale. But as their head coach, Mike Hesson wryly noted after beating Bangladesh: "The final is the only match that counts." In this fixture, pedigree counts for little.

Even India's own support staff echoed the sentiment. Bowling coach Morne Morkel, dispatched for pre-match duty, admitted that aesthetics don't matter anymore: "Winning it ugly is still winning."