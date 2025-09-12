India Vs Pakistan: 'Just Switch Off The TV' — Boycott Call Grows Ahead Of Asia Cup Clash
Lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla are among those on social media who have supported the boycott call ahead of the India versus Pakistan match.
As India prepares to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sept. 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the match is already marred in controversy, with boycott calls growing louder.
India versus Pakistan cricket matches usually draw high attention from sports fans. However, this upcoming Asia Cup match is being held in the backdrop of tensions between the two Asian neighbours, as the forces were locked in a brief border standoff in May following the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam in the preceding month.
On social media, several Indians including Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla have supported the boycott call.
Here are some of the reactions:
Has anyone compiled the list of all the app streamers/ cricket commentators/ broadcasters who have chosen to not stream the Ind vs Pak Asia Match? Would like to personally thank them for their bold step of standing up for India when our own government and the BCCI has failed theâ¦— Priyanka Chaturvedið®ð³ (@priyankac19) September 12, 2025
BHARAT is boycotting the India- Pakistan Asia Cup Cricket Match. Let BCCI understand our power.— Tehseen Poonawalla Official ð®ð³ (@tehseenp) September 12, 2025
I have explained everything & every question that may be asked wrt #indiaVsPakistan contest.
Remember present Pak cricketers were mocking Indian women.#NoCricketWithTerror https://t.co/GHhT2PAW2d
I sincerely urge every patriot true Indian to strictly boycott India/pakistan match. Just switch of the TV. I have lost respect for our team for sure.— satish shahð®ð³ (@sats45) September 10, 2025
Country... or Cricket with Enemy?— Meghna Girish ð®ð³ (@megirish2001) September 12, 2025
Choice is Ours ð®ð³#BoycottAsiaCup#AsiaCup #BCCI #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/zWtX02AUHa
It must be noted that the tickets for the match, that usually get sold out within minutes, are available — something that is generally unheard of when it comes to India-Pakistan cricket matches.
At the captain's press conference on Sept. 9, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said his side will not hold back on aggression in the high-voltage Asia Cup.
"Temper? Sir, aggression is always there on the field when we take the field. And without aggression, I don't think you can play this sport. And I'm sure, I'm very excited to take the field on the front foot," he said, in response to a question.
Before we take on the World again, let's conquer Asia ðª— BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2025
India's campaign starts today and we are absolutely ready to defend our crown ð#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/LfvfwzdjeM
SC Refuses Urgent Hearing Of Plea Seeking Cancellation
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent listing of a plea seeking cancellation of the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. "What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be. Match is this Sunday, what can be done?" the bench observed.
When the lawyer submitted that the cricket match is scheduled on Sunday and the petition would become infructuous if the matter is not listed on Friday, the bench said, "Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. Match should go on."
The petition filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain said organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor sends a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment.
"Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificed their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists (sic)," the plea submitted.
The petitioners added, "It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hands of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of the nation and the security of citizens come before entertainment."
The plea said a cricket match between the two countries was 'detrimental to the national interests' and morale of the armed forces and the nation as a whole.
What IPL Chairman Said
On India versus Pakistan match in Asia Cup, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal says, "I wish the Indian team all the best for the Asia Cup. The government has clarified its position that when it comes to bilateral, we are not going to play against Pakistan. But when you have such an ACC trophy or ICC trophy, we will have to participate in that. So we'll go by what the government advises us to do."
#WATCH | Delhi | On India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal says, "I wish the Indian team all the best for the Asia Cup. The government has clarified its position that when it comes to bilateral, we are not going to play against Pakistan. But when youâ¦ pic.twitter.com/iMvjIRFEud— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025