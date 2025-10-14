India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs PAK Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025 Match Live?

India will go head-to-head with Pakistan in a high-stakes group encounter at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Johor Bahru on Tuesday. The Indian team currently holds the second position on the points table behind Australia after back-to-back wins, edging past Great Britain 3-2 and defeating New Zealand 4-2, whereas Pakistan occupy third place with one win from their two outings.

Although Pakistan secured a commanding 7-2 victory against Malaysia, they suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat to Great Britain. This Under-21 match takes place against a backdrop of tense sporting relations between India and Pakistan, heightened by the senior teams’ absence from the Asia Cup and the handshake disputes during the recent cricket Asia Cup held in the UAE.

Following 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian cricket team chose not to shake hands with Pakistani players during their recent Asia Cup encounters, including the final. This act prompted Pakistan to lodge a formal protest with both the Asian Cricket Council and the ICC. It is now anticipated that the Indian junior men's hockey team will adopt a similar stance in their match against Pakistan on Tuesday.

As per a PTI report, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has instructed its national squad to steer clear of any on-field clashes with Indian players and to focus solely on their performance during the Sultan of Johor Cup fixture.

"The players have been told that if the Indian players don't shake hands before or after the match, just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game," the report quoted a Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official saying.