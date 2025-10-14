India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs PAK Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025 Match Live?
Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: The India vs Pakistan hockey match will be played at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru in Malaysia.
India will go head-to-head with Pakistan in a high-stakes group encounter at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Johor Bahru on Tuesday. The Indian team currently holds the second position on the points table behind Australia after back-to-back wins, edging past Great Britain 3-2 and defeating New Zealand 4-2, whereas Pakistan occupy third place with one win from their two outings.
Although Pakistan secured a commanding 7-2 victory against Malaysia, they suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat to Great Britain. This Under-21 match takes place against a backdrop of tense sporting relations between India and Pakistan, heightened by the senior teams’ absence from the Asia Cup and the handshake disputes during the recent cricket Asia Cup held in the UAE.
Following 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian cricket team chose not to shake hands with Pakistani players during their recent Asia Cup encounters, including the final. This act prompted Pakistan to lodge a formal protest with both the Asian Cricket Council and the ICC. It is now anticipated that the Indian junior men's hockey team will adopt a similar stance in their match against Pakistan on Tuesday.
As per a PTI report, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has instructed its national squad to steer clear of any on-field clashes with Indian players and to focus solely on their performance during the Sultan of Johor Cup fixture.
"The players have been told that if the Indian players don't shake hands before or after the match, just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game," the report quoted a Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official saying.
India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: Date And Time
The India vs Pakistan match at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 will start at 6:05 p.m. (IST) on Oct. 14, Tuesday.
ðð§ðððððð§ ðð§ð ð®ð§ð¬ðð¨ð©ð©ððð¥ð! ð®ð³ð¥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 14, 2025
After two commanding victories, Team India gear up for a high-voltage clash against Pakistan in their third Sultan of Johor Cup encounter. ðð¥#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/kLOQbIFDIz
India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: Venue
The India vs Pakistan match will be played at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru in Malaysia.
Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Live Telecast
No TV channel in India will telecast the India vs Pakistan match from the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025.
Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming
Fans in India can catch the livestream of the match on the Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel.