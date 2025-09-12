India vs Pakistan: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming And More About Asia Cup 2025 Match
India and Pakistan will resume their rivalry facing each other in a group A match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.
A fresh chapter in one of cricket's most talked-about rivalries is set to unfold as India takes on Pakistan in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 this week. Both sides head into the contest with positive momentum.
India, the reigning champions, kicked off their title defence in style by cruising past hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a commanding nine-wicket victory in Dubai.
Pakistan also arrives on a confident footing, having secured the trophy in a recent tri-nation T20 series against Afghanistan and the UAE in Sharjah.
India and Pakistan last faced each other in Dubai on Feb. 23, during the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy.
Virat Kohli's superb innings guided India to a six-wicket victory on a sluggish Dubai surface after Pakistan were bowled out for 241.
India will begin this campaign with a noticeably fresh look, stepping out without long-time stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Despite the absence of these senior names, the side still carries the tag of favourites, backed by their record eight Asia Cup titles, the highest by any team.
In their opening match, India beat the UAE by 9 wickets after bowling them out for a paltry 57 runs. Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling efforts by taking four wickets and conceding only seven runs in 2.1 overs.
Meanwhile, Pakistan will begin its campaign by taking on Oman on Sept. 12. Here’s a guide to what lies ahead in this highly anticipated clash:
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Date And Time
The 6th match of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 14. The group A encounter will start at 8 p.m. IST.
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Venue
The India vs Pakistan, Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Live Broadcast Channel
Viewers in India can watch the IND vs PAK match on the channels of the Sony Sports Network.
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming
The India vs Pakistan match will be streamed live on the SonyLive app and website.
Asia Cup 2025: India's Squad vs Pakistan
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (Wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana.
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Squad vs India
Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(C), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (Wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Salman Mirza and Sufiyan Muqeem.