India vs Pakistan: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming And More About Asia Cup 2025 Match

A fresh chapter in one of cricket's most talked-about rivalries is set to unfold as India takes on Pakistan in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 this week. Both sides head into the contest with positive momentum.

India, the reigning champions, kicked off their title defence in style by cruising past hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a commanding nine-wicket victory in Dubai.

Pakistan also arrives on a confident footing, having secured the trophy in a recent tri-nation T20 series against Afghanistan and the UAE in Sharjah.

India and Pakistan last faced each other in Dubai on Feb. 23, during the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli's superb innings guided India to a six-wicket victory on a sluggish Dubai surface after Pakistan were bowled out for 241.

India will begin this campaign with a noticeably fresh look, stepping out without long-time stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Despite the absence of these senior names, the side still carries the tag of favourites, backed by their record eight Asia Cup titles, the highest by any team.

In their opening match, India beat the UAE by 9 wickets after bowling them out for a paltry 57 runs. Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling efforts by taking four wickets and conceding only seven runs in 2.1 overs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will begin its campaign by taking on Oman on Sept. 12. Here’s a guide to what lies ahead in this highly anticipated clash: