India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final After 41 Years: Date, Time, Where To Watch
For the first time in 41 years, India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup final, adding historic significance to the much-awaited clash.
The stage is set for a historic Asia Cup 2025 final as India and Pakistan clash for the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history. While the two teams have faced each other in World Cups, Champions Trophies and many Tests, ODIs and T20Is, an Asia Cup final meeting has never occurred before, making this encounter a momentous occasion.
India entered the tournament as favourites. So far, they have already beaten Pakistan twice in this tournament and also hold a superior overall record in Asia Cup history: 12 wins to Pakistan’s six.
Teams’ Road To The Final
Pakistan booked their place in the final with an 11-run victory over Bangladesh in their last Super 4 match on Sept. 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, has been dominant throughout the tournament, remaining undefeated in all five matches. In the Super Four standings, India sits at the top while Pakistan is second with two wins and one loss. The only losses Pakistan have suffered in this edition have come at the hands of India, once in the group stage and once in the Super Four.
ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Books Slot In Final Vs India With 11-Run Win Over Bangladesh In Super Four Clash
Head-To-Head In Finals
At multinational tournament finals involving more than three teams, India and Pakistan have faced off five times. Pakistan has won three of these five encounters. The first such final clash was in 1985 at the World Championship of Cricket, where India won by eight wickets. Their last final meeting came during the 2017 Champions Trophy, when Pakistan stunned India by 180 runs.
Asia Cup 2025 Final: When And Where To Watch
The Asia Cup 2025 Final between India and Pakistan will be held on Sunday, Sept. 28. Fans can catch the action live on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network TV channels.
Toss: 7:30 pm, IST
First ball: 8 pm, IST
Asia Cup 2025: Controversies
The buildup to this final has not been without drama. India lodged a formal complaint with the ICC regarding Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan making “gun salute” and “falling plane” gestures, respectively, during the Super 4 clash. According to NDTV, the ICC has acknowledged the complaint and hearings may follow.
In addition, traditional post-match courtesies have been avoided, with players from both sides not shaking hands with each other.