India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final After 41 Years: Date, Time, Where To Watch

The stage is set for a historic Asia Cup 2025 final as India and Pakistan clash for the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history. While the two teams have faced each other in World Cups, Champions Trophies and many Tests, ODIs and T20Is, an Asia Cup final meeting has never occurred before, making this encounter a momentous occasion.

India entered the tournament as favourites. So far, they have already beaten Pakistan twice in this tournament and also hold a superior overall record in Asia Cup history: 12 wins to Pakistan’s six.