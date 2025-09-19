India vs Oman Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match On TV And Online?

India will face Oman in its third match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Friday. The team has already qualified for the Super Fours following its convincing victories over the UAE and Pakistan in the previous two games.

With a spot in the Super Four and a high-stakes clash with Pakistan scheduled for Sunday, the fixture against Oman offers India a chance to further test their skills, especially after two straightforward, low-scoring pursuits in their opening matches.

For Team India, the match brings an opportunity to rest a few of their main players and allow valuable game time to other players, especially the bowlers and the middle and lower order batsmen, before the Super Four round.

