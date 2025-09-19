India vs Oman Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match On TV And Online?
IND vs OMAN Live Streaming: India will take on Oman in the 12th match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
India will face Oman in its third match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Friday. The team has already qualified for the Super Fours following its convincing victories over the UAE and Pakistan in the previous two games.
With a spot in the Super Four and a high-stakes clash with Pakistan scheduled for Sunday, the fixture against Oman offers India a chance to further test their skills, especially after two straightforward, low-scoring pursuits in their opening matches.
For Team India, the match brings an opportunity to rest a few of their main players and allow valuable game time to other players, especially the bowlers and the middle and lower order batsmen, before the Super Four round.
For India, the match could be an opportunity to test and give some practice to its bowlers and the middle and lower order batsmen before the Super Four begins.
Interestingly, four players in the squad are still waiting for a game, while three of the top eight have featured in both fixtures without having the opportunity to face a delivery.
For Oman, this contest marks their final outing against a Full Member side before they step into a far more significant challenge next month: the T20 World Cup Asia and East-Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifier.
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir is unlikely to tinker heavily with the playing XI, though he may consider resting Jasprit Bumrah, his most potent option, if he feels the pacer could use a short break ahead of the Super Fours.
This is the first time the two sides will face each other in any format. The match will start at 8 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).
'These Wickets Are Perfect For Spinners': Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav, one of India's leading spinners, said that the surfaces in the Asia Cup have suited his style of bowling far more than the tracks India encountered in Dubai during the Champions Trophy earlier this year.
"I feel these wickets are perfect for spinners. Here you get bounce and the zip. Compared to the Champions Trophy, the wickets there were very slow and you had to put a lot of revs on the ball to get the extra bounce and the pace as well. Those tracks made it difficult for a batter to score runs. For wrist spinners, to get bounce and turn on those wickets was tough," he said at a press conference on Thursday, ahead of the match against Oman.
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman Match Venue
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman Match Umpires
On-field Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri, Faisal Afridi
Third Umpire: Asif Yaqoob
Match Referee: Richie Richardson
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman Live Telecast Channel
The 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Oman will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman Live Streaming Channel
The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.
IND vs OMAN: India's Playing XI (Probable)
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (Wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy
IND vs OMAN: Oman's Playing XI (Probable)
Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (C), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (Wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava and Jiten Ramanandi