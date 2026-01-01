India Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Tickets On Sale, Kohli–Rohit Likely To Feature As Action Begins Jan 11
The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series. New Zealand have already announced their squads for the two tournaments.
Team India will be back in action this month and their first assignment of the New Year is a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The series commences from Jan. 11, 2026 with a match in Vadodara. The second game of the series will be played on Jan. 14 in Rajkot and the final match will be played in Indore on Jan. 18.
The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series. New Zealand have already announced their squads for the two tournaments. India's squad for the T20I series has already been declared with the ODI squad announcement expected in the next few days.
With the ODI series just around the corner, the tickets for three matches are now on sale.
Where to buy tickets?
The ticket for the first ODI between India v New Zealand have already been sold out. The tickets were available on BookMyShow.
The platform to buy tickets for the second match has still not been disclosed, while Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association has confirmed that District by Zomato, will be selling the tickets for the ODI to be played in Indore.
The match tickets for the Indore game will go live on Saturday, Jan. 3 at 5.00 a.m. The tickets can only be bought via the District app or the District website.
Kohli, Rohit expected to be part of Indian squad for the ODI series
Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to be included in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. According to media reports, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to be rested for the series.
A report in Cricbuzz stated that Pandya and Bumrah may not take part in any of the three ODI matches, keeping in view the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.