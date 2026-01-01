India Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Tickets On Sale, Kohli–Rohit Likely To Feature As Action Begins Jan 11

Where to buy tickets?

The ticket for the first ODI between India v New Zealand have already been sold out. The tickets were available on BookMyShow.

The platform to buy tickets for the second match has still not been disclosed, while Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association has confirmed that District by Zomato, will be selling the tickets for the ODI to be played in Indore.

The match tickets for the Indore game will go live on Saturday, Jan. 3 at 5.00 a.m. The tickets can only be bought via the District app or the District website.

Kohli, Rohit expected to be part of Indian squad for the ODI series

Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to be included in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. According to media reports, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to be rested for the series.

A report in Cricbuzz stated that Pandya and Bumrah may not take part in any of the three ODI matches, keeping in view the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.