India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Dates, Schedule, Timings, Venues, Full Squads And Live Streaming Details

IND vs NZ: India take on New Zealand in an exciting three-match One-Day International series, starting Sunday, Jan. 11. Team India begins the New Year by renewing its longstanding rivalry with the BlackCaps after defeating them in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai.

The Men in Blue will be led by comeback man Shubman Gill, who missed the previous 50-over assignment against South Africa with an injury. Also making a return is his deputy, Shreyas Iyer, following his rehab from a rib issue. Iyer's match participation, however, is still subject to final fitness clearance.

With the return of Gill and Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma have had to make way from the squad that faced the Proteas. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has made a return to the pace department, featuring Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

India's squad boasts greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. KL Rahul remains the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, while backups Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal hold on to their spots. The selectors have rested speedster Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel with an eye towards the next month's ICC T20 World Cup.

New Zealand also prioritised the showpiece event and rested regular skipper Mitchell Santner. In Santner's absence, all-rounder Michael Bracewell will lead the side. Also rested for the three-match series were Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra. Former captain Kane Williamson was unavailable due to his SA20 commitments, while senior batter Tom Latham remains on paternity leave.

Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman and Matt Henry were unavailable due to their respective injuries. The Kiwis have brought back pacer Kyle Jamieson and also given left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox a maiden call-up.