India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch IND-W vs NZ-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Match Live?

India Women vs New Zealand Women: After three consecutive losses in the ongoing Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, the Indian team is still trying to get its actions right. But heading back to Navi Mumbai, a familiar ground for several players thanks to past T20Is and WPL fixtures, they have a straightforward task ahead on Thursday — beat New Zealand and secure a place in the semi-finals.

New Zealand's campaign hasn't been smooth sailing either. Consecutive washouts have left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread, with both remaining fixtures, against India and England, now must-win encounters. It's a steep challenge, but this side knows how to rise to the occasion.

The team has just marked one year since lifting the T20 World Cup, a campaign that began with a victory over India. Historically, the numbers are in their favour too: they've claimed 34 of the 57 ODIs between the sides, winning six of the nine contests since 2022.

New Zealand’s start to the tournament was far from ideal, suffering heavy setbacks against Australia and South Africa before regaining momentum with a win over Bangladesh. Yet, much of their batting still hinges on Sophie Devine, whose form has kept them afloat.