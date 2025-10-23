India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch IND-W vs NZ-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Match Live?
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming: The IND vs NZ match is crucial for both teams to secure their position in the semi-finals.
India Women vs New Zealand Women: After three consecutive losses in the ongoing Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, the Indian team is still trying to get its actions right. But heading back to Navi Mumbai, a familiar ground for several players thanks to past T20Is and WPL fixtures, they have a straightforward task ahead on Thursday — beat New Zealand and secure a place in the semi-finals.
New Zealand's campaign hasn't been smooth sailing either. Consecutive washouts have left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread, with both remaining fixtures, against India and England, now must-win encounters. It's a steep challenge, but this side knows how to rise to the occasion.
The team has just marked one year since lifting the T20 World Cup, a campaign that began with a victory over India. Historically, the numbers are in their favour too: they've claimed 34 of the 57 ODIs between the sides, winning six of the nine contests since 2022.
New Zealand’s start to the tournament was far from ideal, suffering heavy setbacks against Australia and South Africa before regaining momentum with a win over Bangladesh. Yet, much of their batting still hinges on Sophie Devine, whose form has kept them afloat.
ALSO READ
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: India Or New Zealand, Which Team Has Better Chances To Qualify
Meanwhile, the spin department lacks depth. Beyond Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson, few have made an impression on the slower surfaces encountered so far.
India's campaign has seen different players step up in nearly every match, yet a settled first-choice line-up still seems out of reach. After sticking with a five-bowler strategy for four games, they opted for an extra seamer against England, dropping Jemimah Rodrigues to strengthen the attack. The move initially paid off, as England were limited to 288 for eight despite a brisk start.
However, India’s batting once again faltered under pressure during the chase, a recurring weakness they will be keen to iron out ahead of their next outing.
India Women vs New Zealand Women Date And Time
The IND-W vs NZ-W match will start at 3 p.m. IST on Thursday, October 23.
Where To Watch India Women's National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team
The Women's World Cup match between India and New Zealand will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming Details
The India vs New Zealand match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's World Cup 2025: India's Probable Playing XI
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh/Jemimah Rodrigues, Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani.
IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand’s Probable Playing XI
Sophie Devine (C), Isabella Gaze (WK), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson and Lea Tahuhu