India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live ON TV And Online?

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: India will take on New Zealand in the first One-Day International of an exciting three-match series on Sunday, Jan. 11. The match will be held at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. New Zealand's white-ball tour of India includes 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

The Men in Blue will be welcoming skipper Shubman Gill after he missed out on the previous 50-over assignment versus South Africa due to injury. Also making his way back for the series is Gill's deputy, Shreyas Iyer, who recently finished with his rehab from a rib issue. He has been cleared to join India's squad, ESPNcricinfo reported.

India have retained most of the squad that played against South Africa last month. Pacer Mohammed Siraj, however, makes a return to join Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna in the pace department. The selectors have rested all-rounders Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya, as well as ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand have also given much of their main playing contingent a break ahead of the T20Is leading into the T20 World Cup. They've rested their regular skipper, Mitchell Santner, while also providing Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra a breather. In Santner's absence, Michael Bracewell will be captaining the side. Pacer Kyle Jamieson has made a comeback, with left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox handed his maiden international call-up. Senior pros Kane Williamson (SA20 commitments) and Tom Latham (paternity leave) were unavailable for selection.