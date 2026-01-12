India Vs New Zealand: Ayush Badoni Gets Maiden ODI Call-Up; Replaces Injured Washington Sundar In Squad

This is the first time that Badoni has been called for the Indian team. The 26-year-old is right-handed batter and plays domestic cricket for Delhi.

He has played 21 First-class games, 27 List A matches and 96 T20 contests. Badoni is not exactly a like-for-like replacement of Sundar as he is not a frontline bowler.

However, he has bowled in his recent matches. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, he bowled against Gujarat, Railways and Services and picked one wicket and three wickets against Railways and Services respectively.

Badoni has played in 56 Indian Premier League matches, all for Lucknow Super Giants, over the course of four years and scored 963 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 138.56. His highest score in the league is 74.

Sundar is now the third player to be sidelined by injury during India's home season. Rishabh Pant was earlier ruled out of the ODI series after sustaining a side strain last week.

Tilak Varma was the second player to get injured last week and he will miss the first three T20Is that follow against New Zealand due to a testicular injury that required surgery.

The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on Jan. 14. The final ODI is scheduled for Jan. 18 in Indore.