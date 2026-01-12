India Vs New Zealand: Ayush Badoni Gets Maiden ODI Call-Up; Replaces Injured Washington Sundar In Squad
He has played 21 First-class games, 27 List A matches and 96 T20 matches.
Ayush Badoni has replaced Washington Sundar in India's ODI squad for the ongoing series against New Zealand. Sundar cannot play the remaining two matches of the ODI series after picking a rib injury in the series opener in Vadodara.
All-rounder Sundar bowled just five overs in the New Zealand innings and batted for only seven deliveries in which he scored seven runs as India won the first ODI by four wickets.
BCCI in a statement said that Sundar complained of acute discomfort in his left lower rib area. "Washington Sundar reported an acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday," BCCI said on Monday.
Washington Sundar ruled out of #INDvNZ ODI series; Ayush Badoni receives maiden call-up.
This is the first time that Badoni has been called for the Indian team. The 26-year-old is right-handed batter and plays domestic cricket for Delhi.
He has played 21 First-class games, 27 List A matches and 96 T20 contests. Badoni is not exactly a like-for-like replacement of Sundar as he is not a frontline bowler.
However, he has bowled in his recent matches. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, he bowled against Gujarat, Railways and Services and picked one wicket and three wickets against Railways and Services respectively.
Badoni has played in 56 Indian Premier League matches, all for Lucknow Super Giants, over the course of four years and scored 963 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 138.56. His highest score in the league is 74.
Sundar is now the third player to be sidelined by injury during India's home season. Rishabh Pant was earlier ruled out of the ODI series after sustaining a side strain last week.
Tilak Varma was the second player to get injured last week and he will miss the first three T20Is that follow against New Zealand due to a testicular injury that required surgery.
The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on Jan. 14. The final ODI is scheduled for Jan. 18 in Indore.