India vs England Test Series: Tickets For Hyderabad Test To Go On Sale From January 18; Here's How To Book

Hyderabad Cricket Association President Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally has announced that the tickets will be available for online purchase via Paytm Insider App and website.

18 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST
After defeating Afghanistan in the T20I series, Team India will now face England in a five-match Test series. The first Test will be played at Hyderabad from January 25 to 29. The tickets for the Hyderabad Test will go on sale from 7 pm onwards on Thursday. Here are the details:

India vs England, 1st Test: Ticket Details

Hyderabad Cricket Association President Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally has announced that the tickets will be available for online purchase via Paytm Insider App and website. In a post on X, he said that offline tickets will be available at Gymkhana starting from January 22. The tickets will be priced between Rs 200 and Rs 4,000, he said.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the ticket prices for the first India vs England Test are as follows:

  • Rs 200, Rs 499, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per day

  • Corporate Box (North) with hospitality: Rs 3,000

  • Corporate Box (South) with hospitality: Rs 4,000

  • The price of season tickets for five days are Rs 600, Rs 1,497, Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,750.

  • The box prices are Rs 12,000 and Rs 16,000

Those who have purchased the tickets online must redeem them with proof of identity at the Gymkhana Grounds from January 22.

India vs England: Hyderabad Test

The HCA has announced that on Republic Day, members of the Indian Armed Forces in Telangana and their families can watch the IND vs ENG Test free of cost. They can avail the offer by presenting a verified letter from their department head to the HCA CEO by January 18. Additionally, the HCA has arranged for 5,000 schoolchildren to attend each day of the Test match without charge.

India Test Squad For First 2 Tests vs England

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

England Test Squad For India Tests

Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and
Mark Wood.

India vs England Test Series 2024 Schedule

  • 1st Test: India v England, 25-29 January, Hyderabad

  • 2nd Test: India v England, 2-6 February, Vizag'

  • 3rd Test: India v England, 15-19 February, Rajkot

  • 4th Test: India v England, 23-27 February, Ranchi

  • 5th Test: India v England, 7-11 March, Dharamsala

