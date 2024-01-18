India vs England Test Series: Tickets For Hyderabad Test To Go On Sale From January 18; Here's How To Book

Hyderabad Cricket Association President Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally has announced that the tickets will be available for online purchase via Paytm Insider App and website. In a post on X, he said that offline tickets will be available at Gymkhana starting from January 22. The tickets will be priced between Rs 200 and Rs 4,000, he said.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the ticket prices for the first India vs England Test are as follows:

Rs 200, Rs 499, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per day

Corporate Box (North) with hospitality: Rs 3,000

Corporate Box (South) with hospitality: Rs 4,000

The price of season tickets for five days are Rs 600, Rs 1,497, Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,750.

The box prices are Rs 12,000 and Rs 16,000

Those who have purchased the tickets online must redeem them with proof of identity at the Gymkhana Grounds from January 22.