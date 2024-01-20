India vs England Test Series 2024: Date, Time, Venues, Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More

India defeated Afghanistan in their final T20I series before the T20 World Cup with a satisfying 3-0 margin.

Now, the focus will shift to the longer format of the game as the Indian team prepares to take on England in a five-match Test series, starting next week.

India are currently second on the ICC World Test Championship points table with a win percentage of 54.16% while England are placed 8th with a win percentage of 15.0%.

England last won a Test series in India in 2012 under the captaincy of Alastair Cook. India have won 16 home series since their 1-2 reversal against England 13 years back. In their most recent tour of India in 2021, England started with a win in the first Test in Chennai but lost the next three.

Rohit Sharma will lead the 16-man Indian team while Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy. The selectors have stuck to the tried and tested names while announcing the India team for the first two Tests against England with wicketkeeper batsman Dhruv Jurel being the lone new face.

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami was not named in the squad as he is continuing his recovery process from an injury that he suffered during the ODI World Cup last year. Shami was also not a part of the India squad that toured South Africa recently.

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna was also not considered as he also picked up a left quadricep injury during the Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat last week.

Pace bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur also missed out but left-arm spinner Axar Patel made an expected comeback to the side.

However, the inclusion of Uttar Pradesh player Jurel headlined the selection. However, KS Bharat could be the first-choice wicketkeeper batter and the selectors have also named KL Rahul for the role.

Rahul had donned the big gloves in the two Test matches against South Africa with a fair amount of success.

But it is unlikely that the Bengaluru-man could continue in the role against England as India are certain to field three spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar, a move that warrants a specialist behind the stumps.

England, under the leadership of skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum in charge, would hope to continue their unbeaten record in Tests. During a busy summer last year, England fought back from behind to level the Ashes against Australia 2-2.

England is coming to India with four spinners in their squad. The uncapped duo of Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir are part of England's quadruple spin attack alongside Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed. Brendon McCullum's 'Bazball' theory will also be tested in the upcoming Test series.