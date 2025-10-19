India vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch IND-W vs ENG-W Women's World Cup 2025 Match Live?

India Women vs England Women 2025: India will face England in the 20th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday. The all-important IND-W vs ENG-W match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore from 3 p.m. IST onwards.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team currently occupies the fourth spot on the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table with two victories in four matches. England, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the tournament so far, with three victories in four matches. Their match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain.

Under pressure to revive their campaign after back-to-back defeats, India will have to consider adding a sixth bowler to bring more balance to their attack when they face England.

India's campaign has hit a stumbling block after successive three-wicket losses to South Africa and Australia in Visakhapatnam, results that have put their strategy under scrutiny.

The combination of five batters, a wicketkeeper, and five bowlers — three of them all-rounders — has been India's trusted template through much of this World Cup cycle.

But its limitations have been brutally exposed, forcing a rethink as the 'Women in Blue' now stare at a must-win scenario, needing two victories from their remaining three matches to stay alive in the semifinal race.

The conditions at the Holkar Stadium have traditionally favoured batters, with both matches played at the venue so far being high-scoring contests.

England enters the contest in a more secure position but not without concerns of their own. While they are the only team apart from Australia who are unbeaten so far, their batting has been erratic, often relying on moments of individual brilliance rather than collective application.

They narrowly avoided an upset against Pakistan, rescued by rain after slumping to 79 for 7. It was their second collapse of the tournament following a precarious 78 for 5 against Bangladesh.

While their top-order remains fragile, England's bowling unit has been disciplined, often bailing them out of tricky situations.

The four-time champions require just one more win to seal a semifinal berth.