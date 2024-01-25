India vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs ENG 1st Test On TV And Online?

The first Test between India and England will start in Hyderabad from Thursday. The match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will start at 9:30 AM IST.

India have remained unbeaten at home for past 12 years and the last team to beat the hosts in their own backyard was England under Alastair Cook, back in 2012.

India is an indomitable force at home, but captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he wouldn't want to label themselves as "unbeatable" and they need to play consistent cricket to trump England in the Test series.

"I don't think we are unbeatable. We don’t want to think like that. But whatever past records that we have over the last decade or so, do not guarantee that we will come out on top in this series. We have to play well to win this series," said Rohit during his pre-match press meet.

Rohit also said the win over South Africa in the second Test at Cape Town has given the side a lot of confidence ahead of the series against England.

"The Cape Town win was good but this match is in Hyderabad. It is different conditions, and different opposition. But yeah, that win has given us a lot of confidence and we can take that into this series," said Rohit.

The pitch in Hyderabad is expected to turn and grip as the match moves towards its conclusion.

England will be aware that no amount of preparation involving scruffing up pitches some 1600 miles away in Abu Dhabi will be enough to tackle the Indian spinners.

The whole furore over the return of young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir after the delay in processing his Indian visa too might have disturbed England ahead of an important fixture. Skipper Ben Stokes has already stated that he is 'devastated' for the 20-year-old rookie.

But this is not to say that England are totally incapable of pulling off a miracle. Under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, they have been able to dish out a really fascinating brand of cricket.

Notwithstanding that, the visitors need more than one element to come together for a meaningful fight and big runs from veteran Joe Root and Stokes would most definitely be the most crucial aspect.

A few wickets upfront from the ever-green James Anderson would help but he has not made it to the final XI for the first Test.

England, perhaps showing respect to the conditions, opted for three spinners led by left-armer Jack Leach. Another left-armer in Tom Hartley will make his debut with Rehan Ahmed providing the leg-spin option.