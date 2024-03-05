India vs England, 5th Test: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
The fifth Test will be special for Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow as they are set to play their 100th Test.
The fifth and final Test of the India vs England series is scheduled to start this week. India have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead, following the victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi.
Senior India batter KL Rahul will not feature in the match owing to an injury while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return to the team. Rahul, who continues to feel sore in his right quadriceps, has travelled to London to get an expert opinion on his injury, the BCCI said last week.
Rahul's absence from the final Test means Rajat Patidar can get another chance in the playing XI unless the team management decides to hand a debut cap to Devdutt Padikkal. Patidar has aggregated only 63 runs in six innings.
The 37-year-old Ashwin played his 99th Test in Ranchi and returned with figures of 5/51 in England's second innings, his 35th five-wicket haul in the longest format.
Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that India captain Rohit Sharma should allow Ravichandran Ashwin to lead the team out on the field in the final Test to honour the senior off-spinner in his milestone 100th match.
The 34-year-old Bairstow will become the 17th Englishman to win 100th Test cap when he steps out for the fifth Test against India starting on Thursday and it will be an emotional week for Bairstow, who endured a tough childhood and a long career-threatening injury.
He has dedicated the achievement to his cancer-survivor mother who has been his driving force and kept the family together through the difficult times.
"When I play, there are times I think about Dad. But I think more about how hard Mum worked to make sure we were OK after everything that happened. To keep us together as a family. That has been my driving force," he told 'Telegraph Sport'.
IND vs ENG 2024, 5th Test: Date And Time
The 5th Test of the India vs England series will be played from Thursday, March 7 to Monday, March 11. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
India vs ENG 2024, 5th Test: Venue
The 5th IND vs ENG Test match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
India vs England 5th Test Live Telecast Details
The IND vs ENG 5th Test match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.
India vs England 5th Test Live Streaming Details
JioCinema will livestream the India vs England 5th Test match on its app and website.
India vs England: Head-To-Head Record In Tests
Played: 135
Won by India: 34
Won by England: 51
Draw: 50
India's Predicted Playing XI For 5th Test vs England
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khah, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep.
England's Predicted Playing XI For Final Test
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.
(With PTI inputs)