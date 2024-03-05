India vs England, 5th Test: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

The fifth and final Test of the India vs England series is scheduled to start this week. India have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead, following the victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

Senior India batter KL Rahul will not feature in the match owing to an injury while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return to the team. Rahul, who continues to feel sore in his right quadriceps, has travelled to London to get an expert opinion on his injury, the BCCI said last week.

Rahul's absence from the final Test means Rajat Patidar can get another chance in the playing XI unless the team management decides to hand a debut cap to Devdutt Padikkal. Patidar has aggregated only 63 runs in six innings.

The fifth Test will be special for Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow as they are set to play their 100th Test.

The 37-year-old Ashwin played his 99th Test in Ranchi and returned with figures of 5/51 in England's second innings, his 35th five-wicket haul in the longest format.

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that India captain Rohit Sharma should allow Ravichandran Ashwin to lead the team out on the field in the final Test to honour the senior off-spinner in his milestone 100th match.

The 34-year-old Bairstow will become the 17th Englishman to win 100th Test cap when he steps out for the fifth Test against India starting on Thursday and it will be an emotional week for Bairstow, who endured a tough childhood and a long career-threatening injury.

He has dedicated the achievement to his cancer-survivor mother who has been his driving force and kept the family together through the difficult times.

"When I play, there are times I think about Dad. But I think more about how hard Mum worked to make sure we were OK after everything that happened. To keep us together as a family. That has been my driving force," he told 'Telegraph Sport'.