India vs England, 3rd Test: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

The third India vs England Test is scheduled to start this week. The series is locked 1-1 with India bouncing back to win the second Test in Vizag after the visitors took the series opener in Hyderabad.

Star batter Virat Kohli has pulled out of the remainder of the Test series against England for personal reasons, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday, ending speculation around the premier player's availability for the high-profile contest.

On Monday, senior India batter KL Rahul was ruled out of the third Test against England after failing to fully recover from his quadriceps strain that forced him to miss the second match in Visakhapatnam.

Devdutt Padikkal, the talented Karnataka left-hander who is enjoying a great first-class season, replaced Rahul in the squad.

Rahul will continue his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as he looks to return for the fourth and fifth Test.

The selectors had earlier named Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad subject to clearance from the BCCI's medical team.

With Rahul ruled out of the third Test and possibly fourth, the doors could open for Sarfaraz Khan in the middle-order now that Shreyas Iyer has also been dropped.

The only new face in the 17-man squad is Bengal speedster Akash Deep, who has been rewarded for his consistent show in first-class cricket and in the recent India A vs England Lions Test series.

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar has been released with Jadeja coming back while Mohammed Siraj is back in the squad in place of Avesh Khan.

Fresh from a one-week break in their pre-series base in Abu Dhabi, the England cricket team returned to India on Monday.

After their 106-run loss in Visakhapatnam, the England players opted to utilise the 10-day break between the second and third Test by relaxing and playing golf in Abu Dhabi.

A day before their return to India, England were dealt a blow with their frontline spinner Jack Leach ruled out of the remaining three Tests with a knee injury.

However, no replacement will be called up for Leach, an indication that England will continue with the spin trio of Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Basheer for the rest of the tour.

Here's all you need to know about the India vs England 2024 3rd Test: