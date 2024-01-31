India vs England, 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Days after a rare defeat at home, Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will look to bounce back in the second Test against England.

England beat India by 28 runs in the opening Test at Hyderabad with debutant Tom Hartley bagging seven in the second innings having gone for plenty in the first.

Untimely injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and K L Rahul have also added to team India's woes. Both Jadeja and Rahul were among India's main performers in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test before England turned the tables on the formidable hosts.

Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury while going for a quick single during the Hyderabad Test while Rahul has complained of pain in his right quadriceps.

Virat Kohli remains unavailable due to personal reasons and after a shock reverse in the series opener, the management will be missing him even more.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have enough options to choose from with selectors adding three players to the squad -- Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar.