India vs England, 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
Untimely injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and K L Rahul have also added to team India's woes. Both Jadeja and Rahul were among India's main performers in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test.
Days after a rare defeat at home, Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will look to bounce back in the second Test against England.
England beat India by 28 runs in the opening Test at Hyderabad with debutant Tom Hartley bagging seven in the second innings having gone for plenty in the first.
Untimely injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and K L Rahul have also added to team India's woes. Both Jadeja and Rahul were among India's main performers in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test before England turned the tables on the formidable hosts.
Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury while going for a quick single during the Hyderabad Test while Rahul has complained of pain in his right quadriceps.
Virat Kohli remains unavailable due to personal reasons and after a shock reverse in the series opener, the management will be missing him even more.
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have enough options to choose from with selectors adding three players to the squad -- Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar.
A straightforward selection will be Rajat Patidar, who was also a part of the 15 in Hyderabad. He could take Rahul's place in the middle-order with Kuldeep Yadav replacing Jadeja as the third spinner alongside R Ashwin and Axar Patel. Another option for India is to go with Washington Sundar who is more than handy with the bat.
On the other side, England might field an all-spin attack in the second Test.
England coach Brendon McCullum is eagerly waiting to have a look at the track in Visakhapatnam and judge how it would behave.
Although traditionally a high-scoring ground, it has seen domination by the spinners lately, deeming that the conditions are likely to suit the latter.
On the same note, McCullum warned that if the pitch indeed favours the spinners, the Three Lions would not be afraid to field an all-spin attack, hinting that uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir, who missed out on Hyderabad due to visa delay, could be handed his debut. However senior-most spinner Jack Leach's knee injury will be a concern.
However in Hartley, Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir, he would still have four spinners and he can replace Mark Wood with an extra batter.
"If the wickets continue to spin as much as what we saw in the first Test as the series goes on, look, we won't be afraid to play all spinners or a balance of what we've got," the former New Zealand skipper was quoted as saying to SEN Radio.
IND vs ENG 2024, 2nd Test: Date And Time
The 2nd Test of the India vs England series will be played from Friday, February 2 to Tuesday, February 6. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
India vs ENG 2024, 2nd Test: Venue
The 2nd IND vs ENG Test match will be played at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam
India vs England: Head-To-Head Record In Tests
Played: 132
Won by India: 31
Won by England: 51
Draw: 50
India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test vs England
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (wk), Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
England's Likely Playing XI For 2nd Test
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.
(With PTI inputs)