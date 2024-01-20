India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2024 Match On TV And Online?

India will start their campaign in the ICC Under-19 World Cup with a match against Bangladesh on January 20 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Placed in Group A, the five-time winners and the defending champions will begin their title defence against the Asian rivals at the Manguang Oval before they head into the other group fixtures against Ireland and the USA.

Punjab's Uday Saharan will lead the team in the tournament. With prodigious talent in Maharashtra all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni, wicketkeeper-batter Aravelly Avanish, left-arm spinner and vice-captain Saumy Kumar Pandey and Saharan, India will feel they have adequate arsenal to go the distance.

Among these players, Kulkarni (Lucknow Supergiants) and Avinash (Chennai Super Kings) have already landed IPL deals and will be keen to make their mark on the biggest stage before they graduate to top-flight cricket.

India this time did not have a proper build-up and have arrived in South Africa after a series of National Cricket Academy camps and just two tournaments -- the Asia Cup and the recently concluded Tri-series in South Africa.

The journey has been marked by setbacks, including a semi-final exit at the Asia Cup, where the Saharan-led side lost to hosts and eventual champions Bangladesh by four wickets. Bangladesh also defeated Australia in its final warm-up game before the tournament.

But the Indian team's trajectory has seen a significant upswing since then, culminating in an unbeaten run to clinch the Tri-series in South Africa where Afghanistan were the third team. The honours were shared by India and South Africa after a wash-out in the final earlier this month.

It remains to be seen if they're able to maintain their stranglehold on the coveted U-19 ODI trophy without extensive preparation.