India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match On TV And Online?

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: After dismantling Pakistan in their first contest of the Super 4s, India will now look to continue the winning streak against Bangladesh. The India vs Bangladesh match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 8 p.m.

In the match against Pakistan, both Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill showed top form as they scored 74 and 47 runs respectively. Further, Tilak Verma scored 30 not out with a strike rate of close to 160 as India chased down the target of 170 runs with seven balls to spare.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team is in red-hot form after winning their previous five T20Is.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will look to cause an upset and they have the evidence to believe they can do so. In their first match of the Super 4s, they beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets. This was possible due to the excellent bowling performance by the likes of Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. A victory against India would give them an excellent chance at making it to the Asia Cup final.

However, in terms of statistics, this is supposed to be another lopsided one as Bangladesh have won only once in 17 head-to-head encounters between the two teams in the T20 format.

But since the 2015 ODI World Cup and a benefit of doubt life to Rohit Sharma at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, it has gotten bitter between the two teams, thanks to the partisan young fans, many of whom perceive India as an adversary.

India's diplomatic relations with Bangladesh after the toppling of the Sheikh Hasina Government have been rocky.

The BCCI even postponed a white-ball series, which was scheduled in August this year, to 2026 provided there is a democratically elected government in place.

On paper, Bangladesh are no match for India. T20Is aren't even Bangladesh's strength and if all goes well, it could be another thumping win for Suryakumar Yadav's men.

But the fickle nature of the format and the slightly better spin attack of Bangladesh means they could spring a surprise.