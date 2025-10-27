India vs Australia T20I Series 2025: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More
IND vs AUS: India and Australia resume their build-up towards the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with what could be a thrilling five-match T20I series starting from Wednesday, October 29.
IND vs AUS T20I Series 2025: After an intense ODI series, Team India shifts its attention to the much-awaited T20I leg of their trip Down Under. Having comprehensively won the Asia Cup 2025 last month, Suryakumar Yadav's men resume their build-up towards the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with an exciting five-match T20I series against Australia.
The action-packed games will be played across the Australian cities of Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane, where the reigning world champions hope to retain wood over the Mitchell Marsh-led Aussies after beating them in a crucial Super 8 encounter in the Caribbean last summer and pushing them out of the race for the coveted trophy.
However, the absence of premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be a cause of worry for the team management, especially as even backup all-rounder Nitish Reddy is also down with injury concerns. For Australia, the presence of ace speedster Josh Hazlewood for the first two games will help boost their bowling resources in the critical absence of spearhead Pat Cummins and now-retired Mitchell Starc.
India vs Australia T20I Series: Dates, Timings and Venues
1st T20I, Oct. 29 - Manuka Oval, Canberra
2nd T20I, Oct. 31 - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
3rd T20I, Nov. 2 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
4th T20I, Nov. 6 - Bell Pippen Oval, Gold Coast
5th T20I, Nov. 8 - The Gabba, Brisbane
All five matches of the India-Australia T20I series are scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. IST. Accordingly, the toss for each of the five fixtures will take place at 1:15 p.m. IST.
India vs Australia T20I Series Live Telecast
The IND vs AUS T20I series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India
India vs Australia T20I Series Live Streaming
Indian fans can also track all the live updates of the India vs Australia T20I series on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
India vs Australia T20I Series: Squads
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (WK), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.