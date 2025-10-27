India vs Australia T20I Series 2025: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More

IND vs AUS T20I Series 2025: After an intense ODI series, Team India shifts its attention to the much-awaited T20I leg of their trip Down Under. Having comprehensively won the Asia Cup 2025 last month, Suryakumar Yadav's men resume their build-up towards the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with an exciting five-match T20I series against Australia.

The action-packed games will be played across the Australian cities of Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane, where the reigning world champions hope to retain wood over the Mitchell Marsh-led Aussies after beating them in a crucial Super 8 encounter in the Caribbean last summer and pushing them out of the race for the coveted trophy.

However, the absence of premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be a cause of worry for the team management, especially as even backup all-rounder Nitish Reddy is also down with injury concerns. For Australia, the presence of ace speedster Josh Hazlewood for the first two games will help boost their bowling resources in the critical absence of spearhead Pat Cummins and now-retired Mitchell Starc.