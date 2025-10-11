India Vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Says ODI Future 'Not In My Hands' After Exclusion From Squad

"It’s not like I found out suddenly — they were clear and honest. Whenever I get a chance again in the ODI format, I’ll give my best and do what I’ve always done", he said.

After the squad was announced on Oct. 4, 2025, Agarkar highlighted that Jadeja was still part of future ODI cricket plans.

"With regards to Jaddu (Jadeja), I mean look, at the moment to take two left-arm spinners to Australia is not possible. He is clearly in the scheme of things with how good he is, but there will be some competition for places", ESPNCricinfo quoted Agarkar as saying.

Jadeja's non-selection was one of the five changes that were made to the ODI squad. This is India's first squad announcement since they won the 2025 Champions Trophy in the UAE earlier in March.

Besides this, the upcoming series will see the return of titans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket. India is set to play three ODIs in Australia on Oct. 19, 23 and 25, following which they will play five T20Is between Oct. 29 and Nov. 8.