India vs Australia ODI Series Live Streaming: How To Watch Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Action Down Under

Prominent members of the Indian ODI team, including star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, arrived in Perth early on Thursday for a three-match series against Australia starting on October 19.

Apart from Kohli, Rohit and captain Shubman Gill, the others landed after a delayed flight were KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy along with some members of the support staff.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, spinner Kuldeep Yadav, all-rounder Axar Patel and the rest of the support staff including bowling coach Morne Morkel joined them later in the day, having taken an evening flight from Delhi on Wednesday.

India will use the series as an important stepping stone in their build-up to the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. It is set to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Following a seven-month absence from international cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set for a much-awaited comeback. The duo last represented India in March 2025, when the team triumphed in the Champions Trophy final.

The ODI series comprises three matches, which will be played on Oct. 19, 23 and 25. It will be followed by a five-match T20I series.