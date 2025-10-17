India vs Australia ODI Series Live Streaming: How To Watch Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Action Down Under
IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025: Following a seven-month absence from international cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set for a much-awaited comeback.
Prominent members of the Indian ODI team, including star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, arrived in Perth early on Thursday for a three-match series against Australia starting on October 19.
Apart from Kohli, Rohit and captain Shubman Gill, the others landed after a delayed flight were KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy along with some members of the support staff.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir, spinner Kuldeep Yadav, all-rounder Axar Patel and the rest of the support staff including bowling coach Morne Morkel joined them later in the day, having taken an evening flight from Delhi on Wednesday.
India will use the series as an important stepping stone in their build-up to the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. It is set to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Following a seven-month absence from international cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set for a much-awaited comeback. The duo last represented India in March 2025, when the team triumphed in the Champions Trophy final.
The ODI series comprises three matches, which will be played on Oct. 19, 23 and 25. It will be followed by a five-match T20I series.
Kohli, Rohit Sweat It Out During Team's Training
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit the ground running soon after their arrival in Perth and spent a considerable time in the nets during the Indian team's first training session. Both the former India captains batted for close to 30 minutes in the nets. Rohit was also seen having a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir after his time in the nets.
Brace yourselves…they're
Rohit Sharma ð¤ Virat Kohli
Watch on loop as the duo gears up for #AUSvIND #TeamIndia
India and Australia have clashed in 152 One-Day Internationals so far, with the Aussies leading the head-to-head tally at 84 victories to India’s 58. Since their first encounter in 1980, the rivalry has produced several memorable battles across eras.
At the same time, playing in Australia has rarely been easy for India. Out of 54 ODIs in Australia, India has secured 14 wins, suffered 38 defeats and seen two matches end without a result.
India vs Australia ODI Series: Date And Time
The three ODI matches between India and Australia are scheduled to be played on Oct. 19, 23, and 25. All the matches will start at 9 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).
India vs Australia ODI Series: Venue
The three matches will be played at Perth Stadium in Perth, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide and Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.
India vs Australia ODI Series: Live Telecast
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the IND vs AUS ODI series on the Star Sports Network channels.
India vs Australia ODI Series: Live Streaming
The India vs Australia ODI series will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs Australia ODI Series: Squads
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.
Game two onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis
(With PTI inputs)