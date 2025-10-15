India vs Australia ODI Series 2025: Dates, Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads And Live Streaming
Captain Shubman Gill will lead India for the first time in ODIs in the three-match series against Australia.
IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025: Less than a week after leading India to a 2-0 triumph over the West Indies in the Test series, Shubman Gill will take on a new challenge as he captains the Indian ODI side for the first time in a three-match series in Australia. The series against Australia kicks off on Oct. 19.
Team India is reportedly set to depart for Australia on Oct. 15, with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma included in the squad. The series will also serve as a key platform for India as they begin preparations for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Return Of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma
After a seven-month break from international cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will make their much-anticipated comeback. Their last appearance for India came in March 2025, during the Champions Trophy final, which India won.
For the first time in an ODI series against Australia, both Kohli and Sharma, former captains themselves, will play under the leadership of young Gill.
Amid speculations that this ODI series could be the last for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said that retirement decisions rest entirely with the players. He dismissed any speculation that the series would mark their final international appearances.
India vs Australia ODI Series: Dates And Venues
1st ODI: Oct. 19, Perth Stadium, Perth
2nd ODI: Oct. 23, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
3rd ODI: Oct. 25, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
India vs Australia ODI Series: Timings In IST And Live Coverage
Timing: All three ODIs are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. IST, with the toss set for 8:30 a.m. IST.
Live telecast: Star Sports will broadcast all three ODIs live.
Live streaming: Live streaming will be accessible through the JioCinema app and website.
India vs Australia ODI Series: Squads
India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc
According to cricket.com.au, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the first ODI as he continues to recover from a right calf strain, while Alex Carey will miss the match to play in South Australia's round two Sheffield Shield fixture and Adam Zampa will not be a part of the team for family reasons.