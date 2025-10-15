India vs Australia ODI Series 2025: Dates, Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads And Live Streaming

IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025: Less than a week after leading India to a 2-0 triumph over the West Indies in the Test series, Shubman Gill will take on a new challenge as he captains the Indian ODI side for the first time in a three-match series in Australia. The series against Australia kicks off on Oct. 19.

Team India is reportedly set to depart for Australia on Oct. 15, with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma included in the squad. The series will also serve as a key platform for India as they begin preparations for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.