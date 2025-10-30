India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal Match?
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: The second semi-final match will be played between India and Australia at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.
IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final: India will take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, Oct. 30. The contest promises to be a thrilling encounter. However, weather conditions may affect the match.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain likely in some areas over the next 24 hours. The weather agency has also warned of occasional gusty winds, leaving cricket fans anxious about the possibility of rain disrupting play.
Australia’s journey to the semi-final has been marked by impressive achievements. In this World Cup, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner have each scored two centuries, while Annabel Sutherland and Alana King have claimed more than 10 wickets each. Australia have not lost an ODI knockout game since their defeat to India in the 2017 World Cup semi-finals.
Meanwhile, India fought their way back strongly after a three-game losing streak. In their last full game, they recorded their highest-ever World Cup total, scoring 340-3 against New Zealand. Smriti Mandhana will once again be important to India’s hopes. But she will need to adapt quickly as her regular opening partner, Pratika Rawal, with whom she shared a record 212-run stand against New Zealand, has been ruled out of the tournament. Mandhana is expected to open with Shafali Verma in the semi-final.
For Australia, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo, uncertainty surrounds the availability of Alyssa Healy, who missed the clash against England and two subsequent matches due to a minor calf strain.
For India too, there is uncertainty over the participation of Richa Ghosh, the team’s power-hitter in the lower order. She injured her finger during the match against New Zealand. Should she be unavailable for the semi-final against Australia, Uma Chetry is likely to step in as wicketkeeper.
IND-W vs AUS-W Women’s World Cup 2025: Date And Time
The India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match will be played on Thursday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. onwards.
IND-W vs AUS-W Women’s World Cup 2025: Venue
The India vs Australia match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
IND vs AUS Live Telecast: Where To Watch India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's Cricket Team Live
Cricket fans can watch the India vs Australia Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal live on the Star Sports Network.
India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming Details
The India vs Australia match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025: India's Playing XI (Probable)
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh/Uma Chetry (WK), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud and Shree Charani.
IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025: Australia’s Playing XI (Probable)
Georgia Voll/Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham/Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth and Megan Schutt