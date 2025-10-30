India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal Match?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain likely in some areas over the next 24 hours. The weather agency has also warned of occasional gusty winds, leaving cricket fans anxious about the possibility of rain disrupting play.

Australia’s journey to the semi-final has been marked by impressive achievements. In this World Cup, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner have each scored two centuries, while Annabel Sutherland and Alana King have claimed more than 10 wickets each. Australia have not lost an ODI knockout game since their defeat to India in the 2017 World Cup semi-finals.

Meanwhile, India fought their way back strongly after a three-game losing streak. In their last full game, they recorded their highest-ever World Cup total, scoring 340-3 against New Zealand. Smriti Mandhana will once again be important to India’s hopes. But she will need to adapt quickly as her regular opening partner, Pratika Rawal, with whom she shared a record 212-run stand against New Zealand, has been ruled out of the tournament. Mandhana is expected to open with Shafali Verma in the semi-final.

For Australia, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo, uncertainty surrounds the availability of Alyssa Healy, who missed the clash against England and two subsequent matches due to a minor calf strain.

For India too, there is uncertainty over the participation of Richa Ghosh, the team’s power-hitter in the lower order. She injured her finger during the match against New Zealand. Should she be unavailable for the semi-final against Australia, Uma Chetry is likely to step in as wicketkeeper.