India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live On TV And Online?

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Team India will face off against Australia in the final match of the five-game T20I series on Saturday, Nov. 9. The IND vs AUS 5th T20I will be played at The Gabba from 1:45 p.m. IST onwards.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led team defended a modest total with a stifling bowling performance for a 48-run win over Australia in the fourth T20 International to grab an unassailable 2-1 lead in Cannara on Thursday.

The architects of India's win were Axar Patel and Shivam Dube who shared two wickets each to put Australia on the backfoot in the run chase.

Washington Sundar struck thrice towards the end as India comfortably defended 168 with Australia folding up for 119 in 18.2 overs after being 91/3 at one stage.