India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live On TV And Online?
India vs Australia T20I Series 2025: With an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, India have extended their 17-year streak of not losing a T20I series against Australia.
IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Team India will face off against Australia in the final match of the five-game T20I series on Saturday, Nov. 9. The IND vs AUS 5th T20I will be played at The Gabba from 1:45 p.m. IST onwards.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led team defended a modest total with a stifling bowling performance for a 48-run win over Australia in the fourth T20 International to grab an unassailable 2-1 lead in Cannara on Thursday.
The architects of India's win were Axar Patel and Shivam Dube who shared two wickets each to put Australia on the backfoot in the run chase.
Washington Sundar struck thrice towards the end as India comfortably defended 168 with Australia folding up for 119 in 18.2 overs after being 91/3 at one stage.
All Eyes On Shubman Gill's Form
On the cusp of another overseas series win, India will look to overcome batting inconsistencies and finish the tour of Australia with authority.
The focus will be on Shubman Gill and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's batting, while Australia will look to counter India's spin challenge when the two sides clash for the last time ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
India showed better tactical awareness in the previous match, adjusting on a tricky Carrara pitch. Gill led the way in a promising start of 121 for 2 in 14 overs before a late collapse saw them lose four wickets for 15 runs.
For vice-captain Gill, it has been seven innings without a fifty, though his 46 in the fourth T20 was a sign of his returning form.
Gill has not quite displayed the fluent touch that has defined his batting in recent years. He looked composed in the last match before being undone by a slower ball. The opener will be eager to sign off on a high and ease concerns within the team management.
IND vs AUS Live Telecast Channel: Where To Watch Australian Men's Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team
India vs Australia 5th T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
India vs Australia 5th T20I: IND vs AUS Live Telecast Free
The 5th T20I between India and Australia will be available for free live viewing on DD Sports through DD Free Dish.
India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch 5th T20I Live Online
The fifth and final T20I of the series between India and Australia will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs Australia 5th T20I: Playing XIs (Likely)
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: Matt Short, Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.
(With PTI inputs)