India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live On TV And Online?
India vs Australia T20I Series 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will look to take the lead after they won the third match to level the series 1-1.
IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: India will face Australia in the 4th T20I of the five-match series on Thursday, Nov. 6. The match will be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland, from 1:45 p.m. onwards.
Following the rain-hit clash in Canberra, the series roared back to life with two thrilling T20 encounters in Melbourne and Hobart. After Australia dominated at the MCG, riding on a sensational spell from Josh Hazlewood, India struck back in style to level the series 1-1.
India produced a superb all-round display in Hobart to level the series. Their run chase showcased the team's incredible batting depth in the T20 format. Washington Sundar, who was playing his first match of the series, accelerated the finish through clean, powerful hitting, while Jitesh Sharma added assurance and flair after joining the side.
Tim David produced an impressive knock for Australia in the third T20I, further cementing his growing influence in the top order. His promotion seems to be a strategic shift that could play a vital role in shaping Australia’s T20 approach ahead of the World Cup. His blistering 74 from 38 balls featured one of the largest sixes of the match.
Yet, Australia’s innings lost momentum after skipper Mitch Marsh, who had faced just 14 deliveries by the eighth over, and Mitch Owen fell off successive balls to Varun Chakravarthy. Marcus Stoinis’ composed 64 offered a silver lining for the hosts.
The upcoming two T20Is, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, mark the conclusion of a packed stretch for Australia in the shortest format. These games will be their final opportunity to fine-tune plans before the selectors announce the T20 World Cup squad, though standout performances in the Big Bash League (BBL) could still influence a few spots.
Both matches have treated fans to some breathtaking displays of power-hitting, with the ball soaring far beyond the usual boundaries seen in these conditions. The overall quality of bowling has remained impressive too, fitting for a contest between two of the best sides in T20 cricket.
IND vs AUS Live Telecast Channel: Where To Watch Australian Men's Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team
The 4th India vs Australia T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
India vs Australia 4th T20I: IND vs AUS Live Telecast Free
The 4th T20I between India and Australia will be available for free live viewing on DD Sports through DD Free Dish.
India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch 4th T20I Live Online
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 4th T20I on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs Australia 4th T20I: Toss Update
Australia captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India vs Australia 4th T20I: Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (WK), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa