India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live On TV And Online?

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: India will face Australia in the 4th T20I of the five-match series on Thursday, Nov. 6. The match will be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland, from 1:45 p.m. onwards.

Following the rain-hit clash in Canberra, the series roared back to life with two thrilling T20 encounters in Melbourne and Hobart. After Australia dominated at the MCG, riding on a sensational spell from Josh Hazlewood, India struck back in style to level the series 1-1.

India produced a superb all-round display in Hobart to level the series. Their run chase showcased the team's incredible batting depth in the T20 format. Washington Sundar, who was playing his first match of the series, accelerated the finish through clean, powerful hitting, while Jitesh Sharma added assurance and flair after joining the side.

Tim David produced an impressive knock for Australia in the third T20I, further cementing his growing influence in the top order. His promotion seems to be a strategic shift that could play a vital role in shaping Australia’s T20 approach ahead of the World Cup. His blistering 74 from 38 balls featured one of the largest sixes of the match.

Yet, Australia’s innings lost momentum after skipper Mitch Marsh, who had faced just 14 deliveries by the eighth over, and Mitch Owen fell off successive balls to Varun Chakravarthy. Marcus Stoinis’ composed 64 offered a silver lining for the hosts.