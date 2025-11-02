India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live On TV And Online?
IND vs AUS Live Streaming: The Indian batters will breathe a sign of relief as Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been given a break to rejuvenate before the Ashes 2025.
IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will face Australia in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series on Sunday. The IND vs AUS T20I match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
Josh Hazlewood clinically dismantled a famed Indian top-order with a probing spell to kill the contest as Australia cantered to a four-wicket victory in the second T20 International in Melbourne on Friday.
In front of a 82,438 strong crowd, India suffered one of its most embarrassing defeats with as many as nine batters failing to reach double digits in a total of 125 in 18.4 overs.
Only Abhishek Sharma, in the form of his life, stood tall amid ruins with a combative 37-ball-68. With Harshit Rana (35 off 33 balls) he added 56 to take the total past 100-run mark after pacer Hazlewood (3/13) left them reeling at 49 for five.
In reply, skipper Mitchell Marsh blasted his way to 46 off 26 balls with hosts completing the chase in only 13.2 overs, losing six wickets. Most batters fell primarily due to attempting audacious shots.
With the Ashes Test starting at the end of this month, Hazlewood has been given a break to rejuvenate before the gruelling five-Test series. He won't be part of the remainder of the series.
In the absence of Hazlewood, the Indian batters will breathe a little easier and will look to put up an improved performance.
"It would obviously be a relief. I have never faced such bowling," star opener Abhishek Sharma had said after the Melbourne game as he seemed to be in awe of the Aussie speedster.
And his absence would also mean that Indian batters, who have serious technical flaws in dealing with bounce and seam movement, will feel a bit more assured while facing the likes of Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis or Sean Abbott.
Curious Case Of Arshdeep Singh
Meanwhile, the baffling omission of left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh continues to raise eyebrows.
The Indian team management's obsession with batting depth has been a topic of discussion on this tour and some of the batting failures like a paltry total of 125 at the MCG does question the merit of such a strategy.
On a pitch with extra bounce, India went in with three spinners and once again Arshdeep didn't find place in the playing XI despite being the only Indian bowler with 100 T20I wickets.
"If Jasprit Bumrah is playing, then Arshdeep Singh's name should be second on the list. If Bumrah is not playing, Arshdeep Singh's name would be first on the list," Ravichandran Ashwin had said on his Hindi YouTube channel and he couldn't have been more blunt.
It is now understood that Harshit Sharma features firmly in head coach Gambhir's plans and is a non-negotiable entity as far as current playing elevens are concerned but his bowling has been inconsistent to say the least.
But at Hobart, where the open area on one side will aid swing bowling, India would do well to think of sacrificing one spin bowling option at the altar of playing Arshdeep.
IND vs AUS Live Telecast Channel : Where To Watch Australian Men's Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team
The 3rd India vs Australia T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
India vs Australia 3rd T20I: IND vs AUS Live Telecast Free
The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be available for free live viewing on DD Sports through DD Free Dish.
India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch 3rd T20I Live Online
Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Playing XIs (Likely)
India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott and Matt Kuhnemann.
(With PTI inputs)