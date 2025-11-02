India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live On TV And Online?

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will face Australia in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series on Sunday. The IND vs AUS T20I match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Josh Hazlewood clinically dismantled a famed Indian top-order with a probing spell to kill the contest as Australia cantered to a four-wicket victory in the second T20 International in Melbourne on Friday.

In front of a 82,438 strong crowd, India suffered one of its most embarrassing defeats with as many as nine batters failing to reach double digits in a total of 125 in 18.4 overs.

Only Abhishek Sharma, in the form of his life, stood tall amid ruins with a combative 37-ball-68. With Harshit Rana (35 off 33 balls) he added 56 to take the total past 100-run mark after pacer Hazlewood (3/13) left them reeling at 49 for five.

In reply, skipper Mitchell Marsh blasted his way to 46 off 26 balls with hosts completing the chase in only 13.2 overs, losing six wickets. Most batters fell primarily due to attempting audacious shots.

With the Ashes Test starting at the end of this month, Hazlewood has been given a break to rejuvenate before the gruelling five-Test series. He won't be part of the remainder of the series.

In the absence of Hazlewood, the Indian batters will breathe a little easier and will look to put up an improved performance.

"It would obviously be a relief. I have never faced such bowling," star opener Abhishek Sharma had said after the Melbourne game as he seemed to be in awe of the Aussie speedster.

And his absence would also mean that Indian batters, who have serious technical flaws in dealing with bounce and seam movement, will feel a bit more assured while facing the likes of Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis or Sean Abbott.