⁠India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live On TV And Online?

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Australia sealed the three-match ODI series 2-0 by holding off India in a thrilling second match at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. India offered a much better challenge than in the first game, but struggled with the early morning conditions.

Skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply for just nine runs, while Virat Kohli registered another duck, his 40th across Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Rohit Sharma fought through a difficult start to score 73 before falling to Mitchell Starc. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer made a valuable 61 before being bowled by Adam Zampa, and Axar Patel contributed a useful 44 runs.

Late innings efforts from Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh helped India reach a total of 264 for nine in their 50 overs.

In response, Matthew Short’s knock of 74 runs and Cooper Connolly’s unbeaten half-century steered Australia to victory despite a brief hiccup. Indian bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Rana, Arshdeep and Sundar continued to fight hard, but Connolly held firm, securing the series for Australia with one match to spare.

The setback also reignited the debate on proven match-winner Kuldeep Yadav's omission from the playing XI. Australian batters struggled against the two finger spinners Axar Patel and Washington Sundar who ended with figures of 1-52 and 2-37, respectively.