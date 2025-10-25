India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live On TV And Online?
IND vs AUS Live Streaming: The third ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Oct. 25.
IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Australia sealed the three-match ODI series 2-0 by holding off India in a thrilling second match at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. India offered a much better challenge than in the first game, but struggled with the early morning conditions.
Skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply for just nine runs, while Virat Kohli registered another duck, his 40th across Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Rohit Sharma fought through a difficult start to score 73 before falling to Mitchell Starc. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer made a valuable 61 before being bowled by Adam Zampa, and Axar Patel contributed a useful 44 runs.
Late innings efforts from Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh helped India reach a total of 264 for nine in their 50 overs.
In response, Matthew Short’s knock of 74 runs and Cooper Connolly’s unbeaten half-century steered Australia to victory despite a brief hiccup. Indian bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Rana, Arshdeep and Sundar continued to fight hard, but Connolly held firm, securing the series for Australia with one match to spare.
The setback also reignited the debate on proven match-winner Kuldeep Yadav's omission from the playing XI. Australian batters struggled against the two finger spinners Axar Patel and Washington Sundar who ended with figures of 1-52 and 2-37, respectively.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Scorecard
Brief Scores: India: 264/9; 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 73, Shreyas Iyer 61, Axar Patel 44; Adam Zampa 4/60, Xavier Bartlett 3/39) lost to Australia 265/8; 46.2 overs (Matthew Short 74, Cooper Connolly Washington Sundar 2/37, Arshdeep Singh 2/41, Harshit Rana 2/59) by two wickets.
ALSO READ
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi Finals: Check Teams, Schedule, Venue, Latest Points Table And More
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Date
The third ODI match between India and Australia is set to be played on Saturday, Oct. 25.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Time
The India vs Australia third ODI match will begin at 9 a.m. IST. The toss is set to take place at 8:30 a.m.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Venue
The third ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney.
IND vs AUS Live Telecast: Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men's Cricket Team
The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: IND vs AUS Live Telecast Free
The third ODI between India and Australia will be available for free live viewing on DD Sports through DD Free Dish.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming
The third ODI between India and Australia will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Playing XIs (Probable)
India's Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.
Australia's Likely Playing XI: Mitch Marsh (C), Travis Head, Matt Short, Matthew Renshaw, Josh Inglis (WK), Cooper Connolly, Mitch Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.