India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live On TV And Online?

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Team India will face Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series on Friday. The India vs Australia T20I match will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground from 1:45 p.m. IST onwards.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was back in his element with some spectacular hits, but inclement weather proved to be a complete dampener as the first T20I was called off after a steady spell of shower in Canberra on Wednesday.

With his deputy Shubman Gill (37 not out off 20 balls) also in good nick, Suryakumar showed controlled aggression before unleashing a flurry of attractive strokes en route his unbeaten 39 off 24 balls. The duo added 62 runs off 35 balls for the second wicket and both looked good for big scores which was not to be in the end.

There were two breaks across the 9.4 overs that India had to endure and after the first break, next 4.4 overs turned out to be very productive for the visitors with 54 runs coming during that phase. The rain also meant that the ball was getting wet and Australian bowlers found it difficult to grip.

Meanwhile, injury prone all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the first three T20Is due to neck spasms, the BCCI said on Wednesday.

Reddy, who was ruled out of the third ODI against Australia in Sydney due to quadriceps injury, has now sustained a new niggle.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," BCCI stated in a media release.

The 22-year-old has been on the sidelines off and on in the past one year due to various injuries.