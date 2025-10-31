India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live On TV And Online?
IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: The top two ranked teams in T20I cricket will go head-to-head with each other in Melbourne on Friday.
IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Team India will face Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series on Friday. The India vs Australia T20I match will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground from 1:45 p.m. IST onwards.
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was back in his element with some spectacular hits, but inclement weather proved to be a complete dampener as the first T20I was called off after a steady spell of shower in Canberra on Wednesday.
With his deputy Shubman Gill (37 not out off 20 balls) also in good nick, Suryakumar showed controlled aggression before unleashing a flurry of attractive strokes en route his unbeaten 39 off 24 balls. The duo added 62 runs off 35 balls for the second wicket and both looked good for big scores which was not to be in the end.
There were two breaks across the 9.4 overs that India had to endure and after the first break, next 4.4 overs turned out to be very productive for the visitors with 54 runs coming during that phase. The rain also meant that the ball was getting wet and Australian bowlers found it difficult to grip.
Meanwhile, injury prone all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the first three T20Is due to neck spasms, the BCCI said on Wednesday.
Reddy, who was ruled out of the third ODI against Australia in Sydney due to quadriceps injury, has now sustained a new niggle.
"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," BCCI stated in a media release.
The 22-year-old has been on the sidelines off and on in the past one year due to various injuries.
IND vs AUS Live Telecast Channel : Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men's Cricket Team
The 2nd India vs Australia T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
India vs Australia 2nd T20I: IND vs AUS Live Telecast Free
The 2nd T20I between India and Australia will be available for free live viewing on DD Sports through DD Free Dish.
India vs Australia T20 Live Streaming: How To Watch 2nd T20I Online
Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Playing XIs (Probable)
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
