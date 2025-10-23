India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online?
IND vs AUS Live Streaming: The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, Oct. 23.
IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: India will look to make a comeback in the ODI series against Australia following its defeat in the first match. Mitchell Marsh-led Australia registered a commanding seven-wicket victory in the first ODI match, dashing Shubman Gill’s hopes of a winning start as India’s ODI captain.
Australia comfortably chased the adjusted target of 131 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, wrapping up the contest with nearly five overs to spare after India stumbled to 136 for nine in a rain-shortened 26-over match. The result gave Australia a 1–0 advantage in the three-match series.
It was a disappointing return for both Rohit Sharma and Viral Kohli, with both star cricketers failing to make a significant score in the first match of the three-match series.
Captain Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer struggled too, leaving India in troubled waters early on. KL Rahul, Axar Patel and youngster Nitish Reddy tried to revive the innings, but their late efforts could only carry India to 136.
Australian captain Marsh anchored the chase with a composed 46 not out, guiding his side to victory with panache. Josh Hazlewood set the tone early on with the ball, dismantling Sharma and Iyer through a sharp, disciplined spell that left the visitors reeling.
Ricky Ponting's Big Statement On Rohit-Kohli
Australian great Ricky Ponting reckons the performance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ongoing ODI series Down Under will determine if the star India duo can carry on till the 2027 World Cup.
Speaking on 'ICC Review' alongside former India head coach Ravi Shastri, Ponting said setting short-term goals is the way forward for the celebrated duo rather than only thinking about the 2027 ODI World Cup.
"The one thing I don't like hearing from anyone is that 'I've achieved everything in the game' because I think you still have to have some really short-term goals and not just be hanging on to try and get through to the 2027 World Cup," Ponting said.
"Virat's always been a highly motivated person. And I'd like to think that he's probably sat down and even just given himself some goals and things that he can achieve in this series here in Australia and not be just waiting and killing time for that next World Cup to come around."
"What we know with both of those guys, at their absolute best, yes, of course they're in India's best team. But can they find their best between now and when that World Cup rocks around?" he asked.
"And that's only an answer that, like Ravi said, that we'll find out in a short period of time (during the series)," said the World Cup-winning bating great.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Date
The second ODI match between India and Australia is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Time
The India vs Australia second ODI match will start at 9 a.m. (IST).
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Venue
The India vs Australia second ODI match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.
IND vs AUS Live Telecast: Where To Watch Australia's Men Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team
The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: IND vs AUS Live Telecast Free
Viewers in India can watch the free live telecast of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match on DD Sports (DD Free Dish)
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Playing XI (Probable)
India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia: Mitch Marsh (C), Travis Head, Matt Short, Alex Carey (WK), Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitch Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
(With PTI inputs)