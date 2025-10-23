India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online?

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: India will look to make a comeback in the ODI series against Australia following its defeat in the first match. Mitchell Marsh-led Australia registered a commanding seven-wicket victory in the first ODI match, dashing Shubman Gill’s hopes of a winning start as India’s ODI captain.

Australia comfortably chased the adjusted target of 131 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, wrapping up the contest with nearly five overs to spare after India stumbled to 136 for nine in a rain-shortened 26-over match. The result gave Australia a 1–0 advantage in the three-match series.

It was a disappointing return for both Rohit Sharma and Viral Kohli, with both star cricketers failing to make a significant score in the first match of the three-match series.

Captain Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer struggled too, leaving India in troubled waters early on. KL Rahul, Axar Patel and youngster Nitish Reddy tried to revive the innings, but their late efforts could only carry India to 136.

Australian captain Marsh anchored the chase with a composed 46 not out, guiding his side to victory with panache. Josh Hazlewood set the tone early on with the ball, dismantling Sharma and Iyer through a sharp, disciplined spell that left the visitors reeling.