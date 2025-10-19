India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live On TV And Online?

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: India is set to play against Australia in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday. The 1st India vs Australia game will be played at the Perth Stadium from 9 a.m. IST onwards.

Even amid the emotional theme of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to Indian fold, Shubman Gill's maiden outing as a full-time ODI skipper provides an equally compelling narrative to the first one-dayer.

Kohli and Rohit are coming back to national colours after playing the Champions Trophy in March.