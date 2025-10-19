India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live On TV And Online?
With Australia’s focus fixated firmly on the Ashes starting next month, they will take on India across three ODIs and five T20Is starting with the 50-overs game in Perth on Sunday.
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: India is set to play against Australia in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday. The 1st India vs Australia game will be played at the Perth Stadium from 9 a.m. IST onwards.
Even amid the emotional theme of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to Indian fold, Shubman Gill's maiden outing as a full-time ODI skipper provides an equally compelling narrative to the first one-dayer.
Kohli and Rohit are coming back to national colours after playing the Champions Trophy in March.
Indian Team Combination
It's unlikely that the management will break the highly successful opening combination of Rohit and Gill, keeping Yashasvi Jaiswal as a backup option.
It means Kohli will come at No. 3 followed by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who will double up as the wicketkeeper.
Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to receive his maiden ODI cap in the all-rounder's role since injured Hardik Pandya is not part of the side, and Harshit Rana will vie with Prasidh Krishna for the support seamer's role behind Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.
Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav could be manning the spin department.
On the other hand, the Aussies will hope that the likes of Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw etc can give ample support to Marsh and India's eternal nemesis Travis Head.
'Nothing Has Changed In My Relationship With Rohit And Virat': Gill
India's new ODI captain Shubman Gill said his bond with the Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is as strong as ever despite contrary narratives floating on social media in recent weeks, insisting that he will not hesitate to approach the two stalwarts if he is in a fix during a match.
"A narrative is run on the outside but nothing has changed in my relationship with Rohit. He is very helpful whenever I feel I need to ask him anything, may be input on nature of the track," Gill told media on the eve of the series-opener.
"I go and ask 'What do you think? If you would have been leading what would you do?' I have great equation with Virat bhai and Rohit bhai and they never hesitate in giving suggestions," Gill said, seeking to clear the air about the misconception that the two seniors haven't taken the decision well.
'It'll Be A Great Experience...': Mitchell Marsh
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh on Saturday said playing in "packed out stadiums" against India who will have Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the ranks, will be a "great experience" for his group.
"Had the privilege of playing against them quite a lot over the journey," Marsh told the media talking about playing against Rohit and Kohli.
"They're obviously legends of the game, Virat is the greatest chaser ever in this format. I think you can see by the ticket sales that a lot of people want to come and watch them. To see the stadium packed out against India, it's going to be a great experience for our group," he added.
IND vs AUS Live Telecast: Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team
The 1st match of the three match ODI series between India and Australia will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
India vs Australia 1st ODI: IND vs AUS Live Telecast Free
Viewers in India can watch the free live telecast of the India vs Australia 1st ODI match on DD Sports (DD Free Dish)
India vs Australia ODI Series 2025: IND vs AUS Live Streaming
The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: IND Playing XI (Probable)
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: AUS Playing XI (Probable)
Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Josh Philippe (WK), Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
