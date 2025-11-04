India vs Australia 4th T20I: Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Where To Watch Live

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led team India will face Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series this week. The series is tied 1-1 after three matches.

In the third T20I, all-rounder Washington Sundar enhanced his reputation as a T20 hitter with India batting in top gear through the innings to comfortably chase down a target of 187 on Sunday at the Ninja Oval. It was the first time that Australia lost a T20I game at the venue.

Tim David (74 off 38) bludgeoned the Indian bowling attack to take Australia to 186 for six after the visitors opted to bat.

With the firepower India possesses, they were expected to overhaul the target, but Nathan Ellis (3/36) made their job tougher with his sharp and testing spells. India eventually got home in 18.3 overs.

The absence of Josh Hazlewood in the opposition camp — the pacer's focus now shifts to the Ashes — also made India's task a lot easier.