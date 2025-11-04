India vs Australia 4th T20I: Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Where To Watch Live
IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led team India will face Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series this week. The series is tied 1-1 after three matches.
In the third T20I, all-rounder Washington Sundar enhanced his reputation as a T20 hitter with India batting in top gear through the innings to comfortably chase down a target of 187 on Sunday at the Ninja Oval. It was the first time that Australia lost a T20I game at the venue.
Tim David (74 off 38) bludgeoned the Indian bowling attack to take Australia to 186 for six after the visitors opted to bat.
With the firepower India possesses, they were expected to overhaul the target, but Nathan Ellis (3/36) made their job tougher with his sharp and testing spells. India eventually got home in 18.3 overs.
The absence of Josh Hazlewood in the opposition camp — the pacer's focus now shifts to the Ashes — also made India's task a lot easier.
Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's T20I Squad
Ahead of the fourth T20I, India's team management has released spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the squad for the upcoming second four-day match between India A and South Africa A in Bengaluru from November 6.
The match is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
"The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming IDFC First Bank two-match Test series against South Africa," the BCCI said in a statement.
Head Released From Australia's T20I Squad
Opening batter Travis Head was released from Australia's T20 International squad for the remaining two matches against India to play in the Sheffield Shield ahead as part of preparations for the Ashes.
The 31-year-old left-hander will play alongside Alex Carey for South Australia against Tasmania in Hobart from November 10 as he switches to red-ball cricket ahead of the first Ashes Test starting November 21 in Perth.
It will be his first first-class match since the tour of West Indies in July. He has had a relatively lean run in white-ball cricket over the last month with a top score of 31 in eight innings across T20Is and ODIs after making 142 against South Africa in August.
India vs Australia 4th T20I: Date, Time And Venue
The fourth T20 of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played at the Bill Pippen Oval in Gold Coast on Thursday, Nov. 6. The match will start at 1:45 p.m. IST.
India vs Australia 4th T20I: How To Watch Live?
Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the IND vs AUS T20I match on the Star Sports Network TV channels while the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
India's Squad For 4th And 5th T20I vs Australia
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Australia's T20I Squad For India Series
Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (standby player), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.
(With PTI inputs)