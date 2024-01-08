India vs Afghanistan T20I Series: Dates, Time, Venue, Schedule, Squads And Live Streaming Details

Team India will face Afghanistan in a three-match series starting this week, their last T20I series before the T20 World Cup in June.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Sunday made a high-profile comeback to India's T20 squad for the three home games against Afghanistan with the former also named captain for the series.

Rohit and Kohli last appeared in a T20 for India in the World Cup semifinal against England in November 2022.

The T20 squad also features Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, who will be the two glovesmen with Ishan Kishan being ignored for the shortest format. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, the two-Test team certainties, have been rested and Ruturaj Gaikwad isn't fit to play yet.

All-rounder Shivam Dube has also been named in the squad in Hardik Pandya's absence.

On the other side, premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan was picked in a 19-member Afghanistan squad, to be led by young Ibrahim Zadran.

Rashid, the country's regular T20I captain, though has been included in the squad 'might not feature' in any game as he is recovering from the recent back surgery.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was not part of the recently held three-match T20I series against UAE, comes back to the squad to face India, according to a press release issued by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). Ikram Alikhil, who was part of the reserves against the UAE, has been promoted to the main squad as the backup wicket-keeper batter.

Meanwhile, Zadran, who led Afghanistan to a 2-1 series victory against the UAE in Sharjah, will continue to lead the side against India as well.

ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf said: "We are delighted to be embarking on our maiden tour to India for a three-match series."