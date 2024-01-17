India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I On TV And Online?

With the series already in the bag, India will be eager to perfect their freshly-baked T20 template as a team and hope that skipper Rohit Sharma's bat finally fires when they face Afghanistan in the third and last match of the rubber on Wednesday.

The 3rd IND vs AFG T20I will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 7 PM IST onwards.

India beat Afghanistan by six wickets in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series in Indore on Sunday.

Gulbadin Naib was the most successful batter for Afghanistan as he smashed a 35-ball 57, which had four hits to the fence and four sixes, to take the visitors to 172 all out. In reply, India reached the target in 15.4 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting a 34-ball 68 and Shivam Dube smashing an unbeaten 63 off 32 balls.

Virat Kohli, who is playing his first T20I after 14 months, played a 16-ball 29-run cameo.

The third T20I will be India's final T20 game ahead of the World Cup in June, and the team management wouldn't want any drop in intensity that was displayed during victories at Mohali and Indore.

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said his bowlers will have to put pressure on Indian batters in the middle-overs for them to be competitive against the home side in the final T20I.

"I will be looking at getting closer to a good 40 overs from us tomorrow. Being able to put some pressure on the Indian side in the middle overs with the ball would be nice. It's something that we want to get better at if we want to compete at the World Cup (in June). So, plenty to play for at such a historic venue," said Trott in his pre-match press meet on Tuesday.

Part of their struggle with the ball has its genesis in the absence of injured Rashid Khan, and Trott said Afghanistan management is giving ample time for the star spinner to recover.

A victory against India will also boost Afghanistan's confidence ahead of a packed away calendar consisting of fixtures against Sri Lanka and Ireland.