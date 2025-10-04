India Squad For Australia Tour Announced: Shubhman Replaces Rohit As Captain Of ODI Team
While Gill will be the captain, Iyer has been named vice-captain for the three-match ODI series.
Shubman Gill was on Saturday named the new captain of the Indian ODI team for the upcoming tour of Australia. He replaces senior batter Rohit Sharma at the helm in what can be called as a significant transition move.
Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, has been named in the 15-member squad announced by the BCCI. While Gill will be the captain, Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain for the three-match ODI series.
For the T20 matches, Suryakumar Yadav will continue as the captain while Gill will be the vice-captain.
India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODI leg of the tour to manage his workload, while promising left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal has been recalled to the 50-over setup.
The ODIs are scheduled to be played in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney from Oct. 19 and 25. This will be followed by a five-match T20I series from Oct. 29 to Nov. 8
India ODI Squad
Indian men's ODI squad for Australia tour: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.
India T20I Squad
Indian men's T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Rohit And Virat's Last Game
The last tournament that Rohit and Kohli played was the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai where the latter scored a hundred in a successful chase against Pakistan at the group stage, and Rohit starred with a sublime half-century in the chase during the final against New Zealand.
However, both have not played competitive cricket since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League earlier this year.
In August, while some media reports suggested that the BCCI was offering the duo a farewell game in Sydney on Oct. 25, a BCCI source familiar with the matter stated that no such discussions had taken place as of now, as reported by news agency PTI.