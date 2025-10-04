India Squad For Australia Tour Announced: Shubhman Replaces Rohit As Captain Of ODI Team

Shubman Gill was on Saturday named the new captain of the Indian ODI team for the upcoming tour of Australia. He replaces senior batter Rohit Sharma at the helm in what can be called as a significant transition move.

Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, has been named in the 15-member squad announced by the BCCI. While Gill will be the captain, Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain for the three-match ODI series.

For the T20 matches, Suryakumar Yadav will continue as the captain while Gill will be the vice-captain.