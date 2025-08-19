India Squad For Asia Cup 2025 Released, Surya Kumar Yadav Named Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Included
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday named the country's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, to be held in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 9.
Surya Kumar Yadav has been named as the team's skipper, whereas Shubman Gill is the vice captain. The squad also includes speedster Jasprit Bumrah, despite the cloud over his fitness.
Among notable inclusions in the side are all-rounder Hardik Pandya, spinners Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, and wicket keeper-batter Sanju Samson.
India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025:
Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.
India's first match in the Asia Cup is scheduled on Sept. 10, when the Surya Kumar-led team will be squaring off against the UAE. This will be followed by the match against arch-rival Pakistan on Sept. 14.
India has been placed under Group A, which includes four teams. Pakistan, UAE and Oman are the other three. In Group B, the four teams are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka.
The tournament will be played under T20 format. The last Asia Cup was played in September 2023 under the 50-over format, when India had registered a comprehensive victory.
The upcoming Asia Cup is also the first major multilateral cricketing event since the Champions Trophy played in March — which was also won by India.