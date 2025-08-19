India Squad For Asia Cup 2025 Released, Surya Kumar Yadav Named Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Included

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday named the country's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, to be held in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 9.

Surya Kumar Yadav has been named as the team's skipper, whereas Shubman Gill is the vice captain. The squad also includes speedster Jasprit Bumrah, despite the cloud over his fitness.

Among notable inclusions in the side are all-rounder Hardik Pandya, spinners Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, and wicket keeper-batter Sanju Samson.

India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025:

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.