India Snubs Pakistan After Asia Cup 2025 Match: Will ACC Take Disciplinary Action?

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) may take action against the Indian cricket team for refusing to shake hands with Pakistan after their Asia Cup 2025 match victory on Sunday. India won the game by seven wickets, but the team led by Suryakumar Yadav did not join the ceremonial handshake with the Pakistan players.

Following the incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, according to NDTV. Pakistani Captain Salman Ali Agha also boycotted the post-match presentation ceremony.

The ICC could penalise Suryakumar Yadav and his team for their behaviour in Dubai. The ACC and ICC are expected to review the case and decide on possible disciplinary measures over the match held in Dubai, NDTV mentioned, citing a report by Cricket Pakistan.

"The controversy has now drawn the attention of the ACC, which is weighing possible disciplinary action against the Indian team," the report said.

In their complaint, the PCB reportedly blamed the Indian team and alleged that match referee Andy Pycroft had instructed the captains not to shake hands at the toss. They have also demanded Pycroft’s removal from the rest of the regional T20 tournament.