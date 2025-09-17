India Snubs Pakistan After Asia Cup 2025 Match: Will ACC Take Disciplinary Action?
A report by Cricket Pakistan claims the ICC could penalise Suryakumar Yadav and his team for their behaviour in Dubai.
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) may take action against the Indian cricket team for refusing to shake hands with Pakistan after their Asia Cup 2025 match victory on Sunday. India won the game by seven wickets, but the team led by Suryakumar Yadav did not join the ceremonial handshake with the Pakistan players.
Following the incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, according to NDTV. Pakistani Captain Salman Ali Agha also boycotted the post-match presentation ceremony.
The ICC could penalise Suryakumar Yadav and his team for their behaviour in Dubai. The ACC and ICC are expected to review the case and decide on possible disciplinary measures over the match held in Dubai, NDTV mentioned, citing a report by Cricket Pakistan.
"The controversy has now drawn the attention of the ACC, which is weighing possible disciplinary action against the Indian team," the report said.
In their complaint, the PCB reportedly blamed the Indian team and alleged that match referee Andy Pycroft had instructed the captains not to shake hands at the toss. They have also demanded Pycroft’s removal from the rest of the regional T20 tournament.
After the match, Suryakumar Yadav said that the team followed the advice of the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The controversy is the latest incident amid the ongoing tensions between the two nations, which escalated following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April.
"We are aligned with the Indian government and the BCCI," said Suryakumar when asked why his team did not shake hands with the Pakistan players.
The Asia Cup match on Sunday marked the first face-off between the two teams since the Pahalgam attack on April 22. At least 26 people died in the incident in Kashmir, following which India had launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. The cross-border military strikes had resulted in widespread damage to Pakistan’s defence and terrorist infrastructure.
In the wake of the situation, there was also a widespread call to boycott the match against Pakistan. However, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia defended the decision, saying India could not have boycotted this event.
“We have decided to participate in the Asia Cup because it is a multinational competition. It is just like the Olympics, any FIFA tournament, AFC tournament, or International Athletics Tournament,” Saikia was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.