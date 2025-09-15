Pakistan Lodges Protest Against Indian Players For Not Shaking Hands Post Asia Cup Match

Pakistan has lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council against the Indian players for not shaking hands at end of their Asia Cup match on Sunday. India registered a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in a one-sided Asia Cup Group A league match on Sunday.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha did not engage in the customary handshake during the toss for their Group A contest and even after the end of the match in the Asia Cup match, which drew attention of the cricket fraternity.

A handshake between captains of both teams during coin toss before matches in international cricket is a convention and not specified as a rule. On this occasion, both the leaders of Indian and Pakistan teams did not engage in one and also refused to make any eye contact.

Even after the end of the match, the Indian players refused to shake customary handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts, who came in a queue. In response, the Pakistan skipper boycotted the TV presentation ceremony.

India skipper Suryakumar made his stance clear why he avoided the ritual following the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack. "We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply," he said after the match on the issue of not shaking hands.

Yadav expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. "We are aligned with BCCI and government. (A) few things are ahead of sportsman spirit. We stand with all victims of Pahalgam terror attack and dedicate it to armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor," he added.

This was the first India and Pakistan face off in a cricket match, since the Pahalgam terror attacks earlier this year in April, which led to India launching retaliatory military action across the border in early May.